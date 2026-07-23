Benin reaffirms support for Morocco’s sovereignty over Sahara region

The Republic of Benin has reaffirmed its support for Morocco’s territorial integrity and sovereignty over the Sahara region, describing the Moroccan Autonomy Plan as the only credible and realistic solution to the long-running dispute.

The position was contained in a joint communiqué issued after the 7th session of the Morocco-Benin Joint Cooperation Commission held in Cotonou on Tuesday, July 21, 2026.

The meeting was co-chaired by Morocco’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates, Nasser Bourita, and Benin’s Minister of Foreign Affairs with responsibility for the Integration of People of African Descent, Corinne Amori Brunet.

Benin reaffirmed its “firm and steadfast” position in support of Morocco’s sovereignty over its entire territory, including the Sahara region.

The West African country also expressed support for the Autonomy Plan presented by Morocco, which it considers a basis for resolving the dispute.

During the meeting, Minister Corinne Amori Brunet welcomed the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2797, which recognises the Autonomy Plan under Moroccan sovereignty as a foundation for achieving what she described as a just, lasting and mutually acceptable resolution.

She also announced plans to visit Dakhla, a city in the Sahara region, to assess the area’s economic and social development and explore opportunities for partnerships.

The two countries further agreed that the next session of the Morocco-Benin Joint Cooperation Commission will be held in Dakhla.

The latest development reinforces growing diplomatic support from several countries for Morocco’s position on the Sahara issue.

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