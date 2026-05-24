Ato Forson congratulates Benin’s former finance minister on inauguration as President

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, has congratulated Benin’s former Finance Minister, Romuald Wadagni, following his inauguration as President of the Republic of Benin.

Dr. Forson joined other dignitaries in Cotonou for the historic swearing-in ceremony and represented President John Dramani Mahama at the event.

President Wadagni officially began his first seven-year term in office after succeeding former President Patrice Talon. Prior to his election, he served as Benin’s Finance Minister for a decade and was widely recognised for his stewardship of the country’s economy.

In a Facebook post following the ceremony, Dr. Forson stated: “Congratulations to the newly inaugurated President of the Republic of Benin, H.E. Romuald Wadagni. It was a privilege to represent President Mahama at this historic inauguration ceremony in Cotonou.”

The inauguration ceremony attracted high-level government officials and dignitaries from across the African continent and beyond.

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