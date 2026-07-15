U20 WAFU B: Ghana to battle Nigeria, Burkina Faso and Togo in Group B

Audio By Carbonatix
The draw for the WAFU B U-20 Championship, the qualifying tournament for the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, was held on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, at the headquarters of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire.
Ghana's Black Satellites have been drawn in Group B alongside regional rivals Nigeria, in what promises to be one of the most competitive groups of the tournament.
The draw sets the stage for another exciting chapter in the long-standing football rivalry between Ghana and Nigeria, while the Black Satellites will also face determined sides from Togo and Burkina Faso in their quest to secure qualification for the continental championship.
Group A comprises hosts Côte d'Ivoire, Benin, and Niger, with the three teams expected to provide an equally competitive contest as they battle for a place at the CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations.
The WAFU B Championship will bring together the seven member associations of the zone in a highly anticipated showcase of emerging football talent. Beyond regional supremacy, the tournament serves as the qualification pathway to the 2027 TotalEnergies CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations, which will be hosted by Ghana.
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