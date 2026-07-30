WAFU B U20: Black Satellites face defining Burkina Faso test today

Ghana's Black Satellites face a defining moment in their 2026 WAFU B U-20 Championship campaign when they take on neighbours Burkina Faso in a crucial Group B encounter on Thursday at the Charles Konan Banny (CKB) Stadium in Yamoussoukro, Côte d'Ivoire.

Kick-off is scheduled for 18:00 GMT (6pm local time), with the Black Satellites knowing that victory is vital to revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage after an opening-day setback.

Head coach Maxwell Konadu and his players will be eager to produce a positive response following Monday's 4-2 defeat to defending champions Nigeria.

They come up against a confident Burkina Faso side that made an impressive start to the tournament, producing an impressive performance to defeat Togo 3-1.

A win for Ghana would breathe new life into their campaign ahead of their final group match against Togo, while anything less would leave their qualification hopes hanging by a thread.

Although Ghana has already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 CAF U-20 Africa Cup of Nations as tournament hosts, the WAFU B U-20 Championship remains a vital part of the team's development.

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