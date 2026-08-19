Shea butter industry losing millions of raw shea nut through export – Shea Butter Employers Association

President of the Ghana Shea Butter Employers Association, Rabiatu Abubakari

President of the Ghana Shea Butter Employers Association, Rabiatu Abubakari, says Ghana is losing millions of cedis in revenue as a large proportion of raw shea nuts are exported instead of being processed locally.

She is calling for stronger government support to protect the local shea butter industry and create more economic opportunities for farmers and processors.

The shea butter industry is facing serious challenges, with producers complaining about limited access to finance, inadequate storage facilities, and the exportation of raw shea nuts.

President of the Ghana Shea Butter Employers Association, Rabiatu Abubakari, says the situation is depriving Ghana of much-needed revenue and jobs.

“We are losing millions of cedis because our shea nuts are being exported in their raw form instead of being processed here in Ghana,” she noted.

She says attempts by local producers to secure loans to expand their businesses have often been unsuccessful.

“When we go to the banks for loans, most of the time we are declined, and even when the loans are available, the interest rates are too high for us to sustain the business.”

According to her, exporters are taking a significant proportion of Ghana's raw shea nuts outside the country, leaving local processors with limited supplies.

“About 70 percent of the shea nuts are taken out of the country, and this affects our local processing and the income of the farmers,” said Rabiatu.

She wants the government to use the 24-hour economy initiative to promote local processing while reducing the exportation of raw shea nuts.

“If the government wants to put shea butter into the 24-hour economy, then we need to reduce the export of the raw shea nuts and encourage more processing here.”

She also wants investment in storage facilities, since shea is a seasonal crop.

“Shea is seasonal, so we need proper storage facilities to keep enough nuts for processing throughout the year.”

The association has welcomed support from the Tree Crops Development Authority through the provision of farm inputs but says more needs to be done.

Rabiatu Abubakari is therefore appealing for increased government investment in financing, storage, and local processing to make the shea industry more sustainable and ensure that more value remains in Ghana.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.