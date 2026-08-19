Official: Sevilla unveil Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Abrokwa on long-term deal

Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Abrokwa has signed a contract with Spanish club Sevilla until June 2029, becoming the first Ghanaian player to sign for the La Liga side.

The 18-year-old winger completed his move to Sevilla after arriving in Spain on Saturday and was officially presented by the club.

Abrokwa joins Sevilla's youth setup after signing from Adabraka Elders, a club based in Ghana's capital, Accra, in July.

He (left) was pictured completing the formalities of the move alongside his representatives Daniel Boifio Junior (middle) and Jorge Garcia of SBE Management (right)

The move comes as Sevilla's senior side begins the new Spanish season. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga.

Their next fixture is against Athletic Club on 22 August.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.