Official: Sevilla unveil Ghanaian winger Emmanuel Abrokwa on long-term deal

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian teenager Emmanuel Abrokwa has signed a contract with Spanish club Sevilla until June 2029, becoming the first Ghanaian player to sign for the La Liga side.
The 18-year-old winger completed his move to Sevilla after arriving in Spain on Saturday and was officially presented by the club.
Abrokwa joins Sevilla's youth setup after signing from Adabraka Elders, a club based in Ghana's capital, Accra, in July.
The move comes as Sevilla's senior side begins the new Spanish season. They opened their campaign with a 2-1 victory over Rayo Vallecano in the La Liga.
Their next fixture is against Athletic Club on 22 August.
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