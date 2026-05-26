Port cost reforms necessary, but must reflect collective interests

Tema Port

The decision by the Ghana Shippers Authority (GSA) to cap container administrative charges (CACs) has been welcomed by shippers and port business groups as a long-awaited intervention against rising port costs. While concerns over the high cost of doing business at Ghana’s ports are legitimate, the debate surrounding CACs seems overly simplified.



There is no doubt that businesses operating through Tema and Takoradi ports have struggled with increasing logistics and clearance costs over the years and port actors would expect regulators to step in whenever charges appear excessive or insufficiently explained. In that regard, the GSA’s intervention reflects growing pressure to make Ghana’s ports more competitive within the sub-region.



However, focusing solely on shipping lines as the primary cause of high port costs may not present the full picture largely because international freight pricing is complex. Freight rates, surcharges, destination fees, compliance costs, administrative expenses and operational charges may differ across trade routes and contractual agreements.



One of the major arguments supporting the cap is the claim that importers are effectively paying twice for the same service because administrative charges are already embedded in freight costs. Yet, this argument raises important questions. If CACs are truly duplicate charges, then the issue should perhaps be whether they should exist at all, rather than whether they should simply be capped.

But the reality is that in many shipping arrangements, some administrative costs are paid at the port of origin while others are settled at the destination port, depending on agreements between shippers, freight forwarders and shipping lines.

These cost structures are often negotiated, documented and consented to by the contractual parties in advance before the cargo sets sail. This makes the issue more complicated than a straightforward case of double billing.

A proper scrutiny of the issue will unravel the complicated reality that could form the basis for a sustainable solution that serves the business interest of all concerned parties.

Comparisons between Ghana’s ports and neighbouring countries such as Togo, Benin, Côte d’Ivoire and Nigeria have also been central to the debate. Critics argue that Ghana’s CACs are relatively high and therefore make the country less competitive. While regional benchmarking is important, such comparisons may not always account for differences in port fees, infrastructure costs, operational standards and regulatory obligations.



For example, shipping lines operating in Ghana may face different berthing fees, port levies and compliance costs compared to operators in other West African ports.

To give some context to this point, a panamax size container vessel with a gross tonnage between 40,000 to 80,000 that calls our shores, pays about approximately US$52,000 in marine and related fees in Tema and Takoradi ports, compared to US$12,115, US$27,474, US$64,477,US$13,870, and US$25,359 for Lome, Abidjan, Lagos—Apapa , Dakar and Douala respectively.

Also, for every 20-footer container that is landed at the port, shipping lines/agents are levied US$40 payable to the Ghana Shippers Authority, representing a cumulative average payout of US$15m annually.

Marine cost of a same vessel size calling Ghana has been estimated to be higher compared to Lome, Abidjan and Dakar by 77%, 50% and 74% respectively. Whilst container handling charges—considered stevedore charges are lower for Lome, Abidjan and Dakar by some 55%, 63% and 52% comparative to Ghana.

A comparative analysis of the administrative charges of shipping lines and consolidators showed that rates from the latter were mostly twice that of shipping line agents.

On business-to-business level, most interventions from industry players to enhance port efficiency, turnaround times, digital systems, security requirements and infrastructure investments for seamless logistics coordination contribute significantly to the final cost structure passed on to service users in the form of cost recovery.

It is also important to recognize that the shift from manual administrative process to modern and digitized work channels over time does not necessarily eliminate associated costs. As part of this shift, industry players, including shipping companies now invest in cargo tracking systems, technology and cybersecurity infrastructure, international compliance standards and global logistics coordination.



Having clearly highlighted the complexities of pricing in the shipping business, shipping lines must also acknowledge growing concerns from businesses about transparency in port-related charges. Importers and exporters deserve clearer explanations regarding how fees are determined and whether those charges accurately reflect services provided.



The larger issue is that port cost reforms should not be approached through unilateral directives alone, but rather, policies that directly affect shipping lines, port operators, freight forwarders and traders require broad consultation and a mutually beneficial viewpoint.



An aggressive regulatory approach could create unintended consequences if not carefully managed. There are concerns that sudden caps on charges could discourage investment, affect shipping service levels or reduce Ghana’s attractiveness as a regional transit hub for landlocked countries and a general hub—containers dropped in Ghana for other vessels to reload them to other ports for the lines.



At the same time, fears of negative outcomes should not be used to resist every attempt at reform. Ghana’s ports must remain efficient, transparent and competitive, and regulators have a responsibility to ensure that businesses are not burdened by unjustified costs.



Ultimately, sustainable reform should balance the interests of shippers, shipping lines, port authorities and the broader economy. The success of the GSA’s directive will depend not only on whether it lowers costs for importers, but also on whether it preserves market confidence, supports investment and strengthens Ghana’s long-term position as a regional maritime and logistics hub.



Rather than treating the issue as a battle between importers and shipping lines, stakeholders should focus on building a transparent and collaborative framework that addresses the root causes of high port costs.

Genuine reforms will require data-driven policymaking, open engagement and willingness from all parties to compromise in the national interest. The ultimate goal should seek to achieve interventions that reduces costs across board; one that does not single out an individual entity for the blame.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.