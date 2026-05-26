GNFS trains Gambibgo health staff on fire safety

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in the Upper East Region has organised a fire safety education session for staff of the Gambibgo Health Centre as part of efforts to strengthen fire prevention awareness and improve emergency response preparedness at health facilities.

The exercise was carried out by a Fire Safety Education Team from the Zuarungu Fire Station and led by Station Officer Grade One (STNO I) Akokre Edward.

According to a statement issued by GNFS in the Upper East Region on Tuesday, May 26, the team educated participants on the elements and classes of fire, as well as the appropriate extinguishing agents to be used in dealing with different types of fires.

The statement noted that the session also focused on common causes of fire outbreaks, including negligence, carelessness, ignorance, and acts of arson.

Participants were further taken through major electrical fire hazards such as socket overloading, illegal power connections, and leaving electrical appliances unattended, which continue to contribute to fire incidents in homes and workplaces.

The fire officers also educated the health centre staff on the safe handling and use of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), stressing the need for strict adherence to safety measures to prevent possible explosions and fire outbreaks.

As part of the engagement, the team explained emergency reporting procedures and shared the direct contact line of the Zuarungu Fire Station with participants to ensure swift communication and rapid response during emergencies.

The GNFS said the education formed part of its continuous public safety campaign aimed at reducing fire outbreaks through awareness creation and community engagement across the region.

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