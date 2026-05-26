Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang joins Guyana Independence celebrations

Audio By Carbonatix
Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has taken part in Guyana’s 60th Independence Day celebrations, marking a moment of diplomatic warmth and shared reflection between the two nations.
The commemoration began with an interfaith service held on the lawns of the State House on Tuesday, May 26, bringing together leaders and adherents of the Hindu, Muslim and Christian faiths.
The ceremony underscored a unifying national message, anchored in diversity, mutual respect, and the collective pursuit of development.
Following the service, the Vice President joined Guyana’s leadership, including President Irfaan Ali and Prime Minister Mark Phillips, alongside former Heads of State and other dignitaries, at a private reception hosted at the presidential residence.
The engagements, marked by cordial exchanges and diplomatic courtesies, reflected a broader spirit of friendship and cooperation, reinforcing the symbolic resonance of the national celebration and its call for unity across faiths and generations.
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