Education | National

Vice President engages York University on education partnerships

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  13 May 2026 9:13am
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Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has reaffirmed government’s commitment to strengthening international educational cooperation following a meeting with a delegation from York University.

The delegation, which visited her office, highlighted the university’s growing interest in Africa, citing the continent’s youthful population and opportunities for academic exchange, innovation and research collaboration.

Discussions focused on deepening institutional ties between Ghanaian and international universities to promote knowledge exchange, student engagement and shared learning experiences.

Professor Opoku-Agyemang, an alumna of York University, described the engagement as meaningful, given her longstanding relationship with the institution.

She stressed the importance of international collaboration and experiential learning, noting that exposure to diverse cultures and environments often leaves a lasting impact beyond the classroom.

The Vice President also reiterated government’s openness to initiatives aimed at expanding opportunities for young people, enhancing educational partnerships and connecting students across borders.

The meeting underscored the role of educational cooperation in building global connections and preparing young people for an increasingly interconnected world.

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