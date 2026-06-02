Wales vs Ghana Preview: Queiroz’s first test, final thoughts and the challenge ahead

Less than 24 hours after naming his final squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Carlos Queiroz will oversee his first match as Black Stars boss.

The Black Stars will face Wales in their next game, as far as preparations for the World Cup are concerned, with the game serving as a real opportunity for the Portuguese coach to pay attention to his team.

Queiroz came in after the friendlies against Austria and Germany in March, which saw the end of Otto Addo's tenure as head coach.

For Ghana, they are looking to turn around a poor run of form, having lost their last five games across all competitions, the last being a 2-0 loss to Mexico.

Wales missed out on qualification to the World Cup, and despite that setback, they will fancy their chances against the Black Stars, who have endured a porous run since qualifying for the summer tournament.

Ghana have lost to Japan (2-0), South Korea (1-0), Austria (5-1), Germany (2-1) and Mexico (2-0) during that time, and Queiroz will be hoping for a streak-snapping result on Tuesday.

Considering the importance of the clash to Ghana's World Cup preps, the clash with Wales will be one of Ghana's final preparation games for the World Cup.

The Black Stars have been drawn alongside Panama, England and Croatia in a difficult Group L.

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Craig Bellamy has welcomed back Ben Davies and Connor Roberts from lengthy injury layoffs, while Fulham forward Harry Wilson has pulled out of the squad to face Ghana. Nonetheless, Wales are expected to have a good squad to face Ghana.

“We’ll miss Alexander Djiku. He’s a great guy and a great professional.”



Carlos Queiroz on the absence of the injured Alexander Djiku from Ghana’s World Cup squad.#JoySports pic.twitter.com/SraIUE8C95 — #JoySports (@JoySportsGH) June 2, 2026

For the Black Stars, Abdul Baba Rahman has made a long-awaited return to the team and made the final squad for the tournament. Ghana's squad has only 11 players who have tasted the World Cup environment, with 15 debutants in the team.

Ernest Nuamah and Abdul Mumin, who recently recovered from anterior cruciate ligament injuries are also in the squad.

Wales possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Williams, Rodon, Mepham, DaSilva; Sheehan, Ampadu; Brooks, Broadhead, Thomas; Koumas

Ghana possible starting lineup:

Ati-Zigi; Seidu, Oppong, Adjetey, Rahman; Partey, Yirenkyi, Boakye; Bonsu Baah, Semenyo, Ayew

The game is scheduled to start at 6:45 pm and will be live on Joy Prime TV.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.