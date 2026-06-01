Queiroz defends Partey selection, citing presumption of innocence

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has defended his decision to include Thomas Partey in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite the midfielder facing criminal charges in England.

The former Arsenal FC player currently faces a total of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations made by four different women. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.

Speaking to the media after naming his final World Cup squad, Queiroz said his decision was guided by the legal principle that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“It's a simple and straightforward answer. As far as I know, in England, Portugal, and everywhere else, the presumption of innocence is afforded to the accused until a court reaches a decision.

“Unfortunately, in today's society and on social media, people are often judged and condemned before they even have the opportunity to defend themselves.

“Let's allow the process to take its natural course. One day, when the river meets the ocean, we are going to find the truth.”

Partey is set to appear at his second World Cup for Ghana, having previously represented the Black Stars at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. His inclusion is one of the most notable decisions in Queiroz’s squad selection as Ghana prepares for football’s biggest stage.

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