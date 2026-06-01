Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has defended his decision to include Thomas Partey in Ghana’s squad for the upcoming FIFA World Cup despite the midfielder facing criminal charges in England.
The former Arsenal FC player currently faces a total of seven counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to allegations made by four different women. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges and maintains his innocence.
Speaking to the media after naming his final World Cup squad, Queiroz said his decision was guided by the legal principle that an individual is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
“It's a simple and straightforward answer. As far as I know, in England, Portugal, and everywhere else, the presumption of innocence is afforded to the accused until a court reaches a decision.
“Unfortunately, in today's society and on social media, people are often judged and condemned before they even have the opportunity to defend themselves.
“Let's allow the process to take its natural course. One day, when the river meets the ocean, we are going to find the truth.”
Partey is set to appear at his second World Cup for Ghana, having previously represented the Black Stars at the 2022 tournament in Qatar. His inclusion is one of the most notable decisions in Queiroz’s squad selection as Ghana prepares for football’s biggest stage.
Latest Stories
-
Queiroz defends Partey selection, citing presumption of innocence
5 minutes
-
Pavillon Afronova amplifies African voices at Cannes Film Festival
23 minutes
-
Ghana Global Champions Initiative 2026 launched as new framework for economic reform and growth
26 minutes
-
Africa must build its own global business champions – Alex Dadey
31 minutes
-
GFA petitioned to review CAF President over South Africa xenophobia
32 minutes
-
‘Look at me nicely’ – Carlos Queiroz dismisses suggestion of external influence in Black Stars call-ups
34 minutes
-
Queiroz admits feeling pressure ahead of World Cup
41 minutes
-
ECG announces power outages across four regions on June 2
45 minutes
-
Ghanaian activists petition AU to remove AfCFTA Secretary-General over SA xenophobia record
46 minutes
-
‘I was surprised to hear that the anti-LGBTQ+ bill has been passed’ – Speaker Bagbin
48 minutes
-
Democracy remains Ghana’s strategic asset – Mahama
56 minutes
-
Djiku ruled out of World Cup as Luckassen earns Ghana call-up
1 hour
-
Anti-LGBTQ law still faces scrutiny before assent – Mahama
1 hour
-
Anti-gay bill still far from becoming law – Mahama flags quorum and procedural concerns
1 hour
-
Wontumi Trial: Former Western Regional Minister admits he did not witness key Samreboi deal
1 hour