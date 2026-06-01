Barekesse youth threaten dump site blockade over alleged denial of 24-hour market

Youth in Barekesse in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti region are threatening to block the district’s refuse dump site if authorities deny the community a promised 24-hour market.

They argue that if the Assembly can deny their community this basic infrastructure, then they should also spare it from hosting the district's waste site.

The ultimatum comes after reports that the District Assembly, led by District Chief Executive, Mba Zakaria, is set to cut sod for the commencement of the market project in Asuofua on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Barekesse residents say they were earlier assured the facility would be sited in their town to boost local commerce.

Speaking at a press conference, Ernest Kwadwo Adusei, Leader of the Barekesse Youth Association, said that traditional leaders had already allocated a suitable parcel of land for the 24-hour market project in Barekesse, and expressed disappointment that the Assembly now appeared set to site it elsewhere.

He noted that the community feels betrayed after the DCE assured stakeholders during an engagement that the government intended to build the market in Barekesse.

“We received information that, God willing, there will be a sod-cutting for the 24-hour market project at Asuofua on Tuesday. We are worried about this because the authorities came here, inspected the site meant for the project, provided us with documents, and gave us assurances,” Kwadwo Adusei stated

He added that the youth are also concerned about the silence from the Ashanti Regional Minister, NDC Regional Executives, and the DCE following a petition submitted on the matter.

Mr. Adusei warned that if the Assembly proceeds with siting the market in Asuofua, the community will not permit any land in Barekesse to be used as a refuse dump site for the district.

“So this appears to have been their plan, which is why they stopped engaging us after inspecting the site. We do not understand why the DCE now wants to take it to Asuofua, a town that already has three markets,” he said

"For that reason, we are telling the Assembly that after the sod-cutting on Tuesday, every community in this district has land, so they should not bring waste from elsewhere to dump at our community’s refuse site. If Barekesse, the district capital, does not deserve a 24-hour market, then we should not bear the burden of the district’s waste,” he threatened.

Some traders in Barekesse also expressed frustration over the development, saying the market was expected to create jobs and stimulate business activity in the area.

The District Assembly is yet to respond to the youth’s demands and the allegations of unfair treatment.

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