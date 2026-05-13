Ghanaian youth need opportunities, not labels – Paul Twum-Barimah

Former Member of Parliament for Dormaa East, Paul A. Twum-Barimah

Former Dormaa East MP, Paul Twum-Barimah, has rejected claims that Ghanaian youth are lazy, insisting that young people across the country possess enormous potential that can be unlocked through good leadership, effective policies and a supportive environment.

Speaking on the theme “Youth Potential” on May 12, the former lawmaker said many young Ghanaians continue to demonstrate creativity, resilience and innovation despite economic challenges and limited opportunities.

He stressed that the country’s youth only require the right support systems to excel in education, entrepreneurship, technology and national development.

“Ghanaian youth are not lazy; they possess enormous potential and need good policies and a conducive environment to thrive,” Lawyer Twum-Barimah stated.

He further urged policymakers and stakeholders to prioritise investments in skills training, job creation and youth empowerment initiatives to help address unemployment and frustration among the younger population.

According to him, creating opportunities for the youth would not only improve livelihoods but also strengthen national growth and social stability.

“When the youth are empowered with the right tools and opportunities, they become drivers of progress and transformation,” he noted.

Mr Twum-Barimah also encouraged young people to remain determined and focused despite present difficulties, urging them to continue developing their talents and pursuing productive ventures.

He said Ghana’s future depends heavily on the energy, innovation and commitment of its youth, adding that national development can only be sustained when young people are given the chance to realise their full potential.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.