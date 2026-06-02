Thomas-Asante takes the 10; Boakye takes 20 – Find out Ghana’s squad jersey numbers for World Cup 2026

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Coventry City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante will have eyes on him at the 2026 FIFA World Cup after opting for the iconic Black Stars number 10 jersey.
Thomas-Asante will don the jersey number which was worn in the past by Stephen Appiah (2006 and 2010) and Andre Ayew (2014 and 2022) as far as the global tournament is concerned.
The UK-based forward comes into the tournament with huge potential after guiding Coventry to Premier League promotion at the end of the 2025/26 season.
Augustine Boakye, who has also been called up I by the national team fold for the first time picks up jersey number 20 for his debut involvement.
Derrick Luckassen, who was a late call-up to the squad in place of the injured Alexander Djiku, will take up the jersey number of their latter, wearing number 23.
Baba Rahman’s return sees him reclaim the number 17 jersey while Kojo Pepprah Oppong will don number 21.
Here is the full list of the Black Stars players called up for the World Cup and their jersey numbers:
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