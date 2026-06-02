Unidentified man found dead near Cathedral Clinic in Accra

An unidentified man has been found dead near the Cathedral Clinic opposite the former Shell Head Office on High Street in Accra.

The deceased was discovered in a supine position wearing a green shirt and a pair of jeans, with his slippers neatly arranged beside him.

According to eyewitnesses, the man had been lying at the location for about three days before he was found dead. Residents said he appeared seriously ill and was unable to speak whenever attempts were made to question him about his identity or circumstances.

Witnesses further indicated that the man was not known to be a resident of the area.

Officials from the Accra Metropolitan Assembly City Council and the Jamestown Police were called to the scene following reports of the incident.

Upon arrival, the authorities conducted an inspection and found no obvious signs of physical assault or evidence of foul play.

The area was subsequently fumigated before the body was retrieved and conveyed for further examination and identification.

Investigations are ongoing to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has sparked concern among some residents, who say efforts should be strengthened to identify and assist vulnerable persons found in distress on the streets before their conditions worsen.

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