Wilmar and Ghana Armed Forces secure spots in UGCFL Season 2 Final

The University of Ghana Corporate Football League Season 2 semi-finals featured an exciting night of football. Wilmar Africa and the Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club (GAFOSC) earned their places in the final by defeating the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) and the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), respectively.

In the first match of the night, Wilmar Africa faced GCAA in a highly anticipated match.

Wilmar showed strength from the beginning, controlling possession and creating several chances in the first half. Despite dominating play and maintaining pressure, they could not score a goal in the first half.

The second half saw increased intensity, with both teams pushing forward in an end-to-end battle.

Wilmar finally broke the deadlock in the seventh minute when Richard Brianoo scored, sending their fans into celebration. Just four (4) minutes later, Roland Tetteh added another goal, doubling their lead and taking full control of the match.

The 2-0 victory was another strong performance from the newcomers, who continued their impressive run and earned a well-deserved spot in the final.

For the second match, NPA faced GAFOSC in a closely contested contest. NPA controlled much of the first half and looked more dangerous, creating many opportunities and hitting the woodwork twice. Despite their efforts, they could not convert their chances.

A minute into the second half, GAFOSC found the breakthrough. L/CPL Gabriel A. Teye scored the only goal of the match, which proved decisive.

After the goal, NPA pushed hard for an equalizer, repeatedly challenging GAFOSC. However, GAFOSC managed the game well, slowing the pace and demonstrating solid defensive discipline.

Although they had a few chances themselves, their organized defence and game management allowed them to protect their lead and achieve a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

With the semi-finals complete, the finals are set between Wilmar Africa and GAFOSC as both teams compete for the UGCFL Season 2 Trophy on Friday, 5th June 2026 at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.