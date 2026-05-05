UGCFL Season 2: Group A match week 10 preview

The final round of the group stages is here. Week 10 of Group A is the last chance to make it count in the University of Ghana Corporate Football League (UGCFL Season 2) Group Stage. The title race? Still wide open. The pressure? Through the roof. Here's everything you need to know across all five (5) fixtures.

The standout fixture of group A features Lancaster Accra with sixteen (16) points and five (5) wins, who are just one point behind the Ghana Football Association (GFA) with seventeen (17) points and two (2) points behind the group leaders, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA). A win for Lancaster could put them right in the title race. GFA knows that dropping points here may give GCAA a comfortable lead. Both teams have the same number of wins (5), making this a true 50/50 match that could determine who challenges for the top spot.

Stanbic Bank is in desperate need of points with zero wins in eight (8) games. They have a painful goal difference of -17 and have only managed to earn 2 points from draws. They must win this match. GOIL PLC, with eleven (11) points, is comfortable in mid-table but cannot afford to stumble against a team at the bottom. A mistake here could pull them into a tight situation. Expect GOIL to be focused on the Stanbic team.

The academic rivalry has serious stakes this time. University of Ghana, which has seven (7 points), is slipping dangerously close to the bottom three (3), while Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) is at rock bottom with 0 wins and a - 20 goal difference, the worst in the group. GIMPA has given up an astonishing 25 goals and scored just 5 all season. For UG, winning is essential if they want to escape danger. For GIMPA, this derby presents one of their best chances to finally get a win.

Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) sits 6th with ten (10) points and a goal difference of -3, meaning they are not safe yet. A strong performance could help them move toward the top half of the table. However, a defeat would leave them looking nervously at Bui Power with nine (9) points just behind. The Ghana Armed Forces Officers Sports Club (GAFOSC) brings a level of discipline and defensive strength that has challenged many teams. This will be a tough match for any team in the group, no matter their position.

Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) is the real deal, sitting at the top of the table. They are unbeaten in eight (8) games and have only conceded two (2) goals all season. That defensive record is impressive. Bui Power, who has nine (9) points, two (2) wins, knows they have little margin for error, but facing the group's strongest defence is incredibly challenging. GCAA will be eager to maintain or extend its lead, especially with Lancaster and GFA competing directly this week.

The result of the Lancaster vs GFA match is one everyone will be watching closely — it directly impacts the title race. If GCAA wins simultaneously, they could create a gap that others can't close. Meanwhile, Stanbic and GIMPA have matches they must win to keep their hopes of survival alive. Match Week 10 could change the dynamics of the entire group. It's set to be an important round.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.