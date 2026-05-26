Rainstorm wreck houses in Ketsi, Koensim

Audio By Carbonatix
A severe rainstorm accompanied by strong winds has ripped off the roofs of four buildings in Ketsi and Koensim in the Jasikan Municipality of the Oti Region, leaving several residents displaced and property destroyed.
The incident occurred on May 17, following hours of heavy rainfall that swept across parts of the municipality.
Assemblyman for the Nsuta East Electoral Area, Mr Kennedy Akoto, said two buildings were severely damaged in the two communities, rendering some occupants homeless.
He explained that although no casualties were recorded, the affected families lost personal belongings, including bedding, clothing, food items, and household appliances, worth thousands of Ghana cedis.
Mr Akoto said officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), led by the Jasikan Municipal Director of NADMO, Mr Eric Adom, had visited the affected communities to assess the extent of damage.
According to him, the NADMO team assured victims that relief items such as roofing sheets, blankets, mattresses and other essential materials would be provided to support them.
“The affected residents are currently staying with relatives and neighbours while awaiting assistance,” he said.
Some victims appealed to the government, benevolent organisations, and individuals to come to their aid to enable them to rebuild their homes and restore normal life.
Residents in the area also called for intensified public education on disaster preparedness, especially during the rainy season, which is often characterised by strong winds and storms.
The Assemblyman urged residents to regularly maintain roofs and avoid putting up weak structures susceptible to windstorms.
He also appealed to NADMO and other stakeholders to expedite support to the affected families to reduce their hardship.
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