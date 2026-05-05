Audio By Carbonatix
Four houses at Keri, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, have been set ablaze in connection with the ongoing conflict in the area.
The incident has heightened security tensions in the community. Reports indicate that a 25-year-old food vendor, Richmond Benye, was shot dead on Saturday.
Another victim, 25-year-old Bright Nkpah, sustained gunshot wounds on Monday, 4th May, while returning home and is currently receiving medical treatment.
In response, security agencies have intensified operations to stabilise the area.
A joint team of military and police personnel has been deployed to Keri and the surrounding communities to restore calm and prevent further violence.
The Ghana National Fire Service responded to the scene to contain the fire and limit damage to property.
While the situation remains tense, calm is said to be gradually returning as patrols continue.
Authorities have launched investigations into the arson and the shooting incidents.
Latest Stories
-
Ahafo Regional Minister leads high-stakes crusade against exam malpractice
10 seconds
-
I live with one kidney and a metal-supported liver – Survivor of Russia-Ukraine war
2 minutes
-
Illegal structures on Ramsar Site pulled down in demolition exercise at Sakumono
2 minutes
-
Oti Region: 4 houses burnt at Keri amid ongoing Nkwanta South Conflict
6 minutes
-
Chamber of Aquaculture, Virbac train farmers on biosecurity and disease control
8 minutes
-
Traders count losses as fire guts shops at Adum
9 minutes
-
What to expect at Joy FM’s ‘Mummy’s Day Out’ on May 9
20 minutes
-
I returned home injured and empty handed – Ghanaian Russia-Ukraine War recruit
25 minutes
-
Who owns the fuel powering AI?
34 minutes
-
TGMA 2026 heads back to Grand Arena after venue change
1 hour
-
Former NAFCO CEO, wife discharged as state withdraws charges — later re-arrested
1 hour
-
Fire guts Mempeasem shops in Kumasi, destroys over 100 motorcycles
1 hour
-
Ghana climbs in global press freedom rankings, ranks 39th worldwide
2 hours
-
Minister for Fisheries to begin 6-day tour of inland fishing communities
2 hours
-
Nine coal miners die in gas explosion in Colombia
2 hours