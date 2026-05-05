Oti Region: 4 houses burnt at Keri amid ongoing Nkwanta South Conflict

Four houses at Keri, a farming community in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region, have been set ablaze in connection with the ongoing conflict in the area.

The incident has heightened security tensions in the community. Reports indicate that a 25-year-old food vendor, Richmond Benye, was shot dead on Saturday.

Another victim, 25-year-old Bright Nkpah, sustained gunshot wounds on Monday, 4th May, while returning home and is currently receiving medical treatment.

In response, security agencies have intensified operations to stabilise the area.

A joint team of military and police personnel has been deployed to Keri and the surrounding communities to restore calm and prevent further violence.

The Ghana National Fire Service responded to the scene to contain the fire and limit damage to property.

While the situation remains tense, calm is said to be gradually returning as patrols continue.

Authorities have launched investigations into the arson and the shooting incidents.

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