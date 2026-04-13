Health workers’ refusal of postings to Krachi West undermines healthcare delivery – Krachi Health Director

Health workers’ refusal to accept postings to the Krachi West Municipality in the Oti Region is undermining healthcare delivery, the Municipal Health Director, Victor Ahiaba, has warned.

In an interview with Adom TV's Obrempongba K. Owusu, he disclosed that despite sustained support from the Member of Parliament for the area, Helen Adwoa Ntoso, and contributions from other organisations, progress in the municipality’s health sector continues to be hampered by a shortage of permanent staff.

Mr Ahiaba explained that although the national health directorate has over the years posted personnel to the area, only a few report for duty. He attributed this to accessibility challenges, particularly to island communities, as well as safety concerns associated with travelling across the lake.

"One of the challenges confronting our work is adequate health staff. Over the years, we receive staff from the directorate, for instance, we will receive twenty five. The twenty five will come and report but to come back to work as a permanent staff, only five of them will come because of the challenges in the district," he said.

He disclosed that four Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds are currently without healthcare workers, while other facilities are overstretched due to limited personnel.

"For us to work effectively, we need to have an adequate staff. The facilities in the various islands and we speak now, we dont have the required number of staff who will help to deliver primary healthcare services," the director disclosed.

The Municipal Health Director stressed that the deployment of adequate staff from the national level would significantly strengthen service delivery and support efforts to achieve universal primary healthcare in the area.

On disease trends, Mr Ahiaba noted that malaria remains the most prevalent condition at the primary healthcare level, despite ongoing distribution of mosquito nets and other preventive interventions targeted at children under five.

He also raised concern over increasing cases of anaemia among pregnant women, linking the trend to seasonal food shortages in households.

Mr Ahiaba urged residents to consistently use mosquito nets and adhere to proper hygiene practices, cautioning that poor preventive behaviour is contributing to a growing burden of non-communicable diseases in the municipality.

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