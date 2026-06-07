Dr. Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah honoured at Africa’s 100 Legendary Awards in Rwanda

Dr. Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah

Two years after capturing international headlines for a rescue aboard a transatlantic flight, Ghanaian physician and preventative health crusader, Dr. Joyce Emefa Addo-Klah, has been decorated with the prestigious Africa’s 100 Legendary Award in Rwanda.

The high-profile pan-African ceremony, hosted in the Rwandan capital of Kigali over the weekend, serves as an elite continental platform designed to recognise exceptional trailblazers who are actively spearheading transformative, cross-border developments within their respective professional sectors.

Dr. Addo-Klah's induction into the cohort marks a major milestone for Ghana's medical fraternity. It highlights her dual role as a dedicated clinical practitioner and an advocate for public health restructuring across sub-Saharan Africa.

The Crusade Against Silent Killers

The selection committee focused heavily on Dr. Addo-Klah’s extensive, career-long dedication to curbing the rise of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and lifestyle-induced chronic illnesses, which continue to strain the continent's healthcare infrastructure.

Beyond her daily clinical duties, she has successfully leveraged media platforms and community outreach programmes to champion preventative health measures, urging a shift in public focus from reactive treatment to proactive wellness.

Furthermore, Dr. Addo-Klah has evolved into a key diplomatic asset for the health sector, actively utilising her international platform to position Ghana as a secure, prime destination for high-value global health investments and public-private healthcare partnerships.

Echoes of a Mid-Air Rescue

The prestigious recognition in Kigali comes exactly twenty-four months after Dr. Addo-Klah demonstrated extraordinary bravery during a severe mid-air medical crisis.

While travelling as an ordinary passenger on a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight routing from Amsterdam to Accra, an emergency call was broadcast through the cabin after a passenger suddenly collapsed in mid-flight.

Stepping forward into danger under immense atmospheric and psychological pressure, the Ghanaian doctor single-handedly transformed the commercial aircraft's aisle into an emergency triage unit. She administered critical life-saving interventions and successfully stabilised the failing passenger, maintaining their vital signs until the flight touched down safely at the Kotoka International Airport.

A Gathering of Continental Giants

The celebratory event drew a distinguished array of pan-African trailblazers, with fellow award honorees arriving from Egypt, Tanzania, Kenya, Zimbabwe, Côte d'Ivoire, Nigeria, Uganda, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Ghana’s diplomatic mission in Rwanda showed strong support for the honouree, led personally by His Excellency Ernest Ampofo, Ghana’s Ambassador to Rwanda.

Ambassador Ampofo joined a high-level delegation of continental dignitaries on the floor of the ceremony, including the Deputy Majority Leader of the Senate of Kenya and the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Kigali, who all took turns to applaud the exceptional achievements of the awardees.

The pan-African honor firmly solidifies Dr. Addo-Klah’s reputation as one of the continent's most impactful modern healthcare leaders. Her victory has brought immense national pride to the Republic of Ghana, serving as a powerful inspiration for young African medical students and women in STEM across the continent.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.