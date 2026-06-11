Bed shortages push nearly 3000 patients into corridor care in UK

Fresh data released by the United Kingdom's National Health Service (NHS) has revealed the extent of pressure on hospitals across England, with almost 3,000 patients each day being treated in corridors and other improvised spaces because of a severe shortage of hospital beds.

The figures, highlighted in a BBC report, show that during May 2026, an average of 2,241 patients per day received treatment in accident and emergency (A&E) department corridors, while a further 669 patients were cared for in makeshift locations elsewhere in hospitals, including converted rooms and temporary treatment spaces.

The statistics have intensified concerns about overcrowding in Britain's public health system and renewed debate about the impact of bed shortages on patient safety, privacy and quality healthcare delivery.

The publication of the data is significant because it provides one of the clearest pictures yet of a practice that health professionals have increasingly described as unsustainable.

Under NHS guidelines, "corridor care" occurs when patients wait for more than 45 minutes for an appropriate treatment area or hospital bed. In emergency departments, this can involve treatment in hallways, side rooms and temporary spaces that lack the equipment and privacy expected in conventional clinical settings. On hospital wards, it refers to patients left waiting for beds for prolonged periods after clinical decisions have been made regarding their admission.

The figures indicate that the problem is concentrated in a relatively small number of hospitals. NHS analysis found that just 20 hospital trusts accounted for more than half of all corridor care cases recorded in emergency departments, while another 20 trusts were responsible for more than two-thirds of similar cases elsewhere in hospitals.

Lessons for Ghana

The developments in England are likely to resonate with many Ghanaians familiar with recurring episodes of the country's "no bed syndrome", particularly at major referral and teaching hospitals.

Over the years, hospitals such as the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital and several regional facilities have periodically struggled with overcrowding, forcing health workers to improvise in order to accommodate patients requiring urgent care.

At the height of some of these crises, health authorities urged facilities to make use of available spaces, including chairs, corridors and temporary holding areas, rather than turn patients away completely.

While such measures were intended to ensure access to treatment, healthcare advocates have consistently warned that caring for patients outside designated wards raises concerns about privacy, infection prevention, monitoring and overall quality of care.

Health policy experts say the latest NHS figures demonstrate that even advanced healthcare systems can face serious operational difficulties when infrastructure expansion fails to keep pace with rising patient demand.

They argue that increasing hospital bed capacity, improving emergency care systems, strengthening community healthcare and expanding staffing levels remain critical to preventing overcrowding and preserving patient dignity.

Mounting pressure

The NHS has attributed much of the pressure on hospitals to growing demand for emergency care, an ageing population, delays in discharging patients and broader capacity constraints within the health system.

The publication of the corridor care data is expected to intensify calls for additional investment and reforms aimed at reducing overcrowding.

For many healthcare professionals, however, the issue extends beyond statistics and policy discussions.

They insist that every patient deserves treatment in a safe, dignified and properly equipped environment — a standard that becomes increasingly difficult to maintain when hospitals are forced to rely on corridors and makeshift spaces as substitutes for hospital beds.

As governments around the world grapple with rising healthcare demands and finite resources, the NHS experience serves as a reminder that bed shortages remain one of the most persistent challenges confronting modern healthcare systems.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.