CEO of Medi-Moses Clinic Dr De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey recognised among Africa’s most influential health leaders

Ghanaian medical practitioner and entrepreneur, Dr De-Gaulle Moses Dogbatsey, Chief Executive Officer of the Medi-Moses Group of Companies, has been named among the recipients of the prestigious 100 Legendary African Dignitaries Awards 2026 in recognition of his contribution to healthcare and natural medicine on the continent.

The award was presented during a ceremony held in Kigali, Rwanda, on 5 June 2026, where distinguished leaders from across Africa were honoured for their impact in various sectors.

Dr Dogbatsey, founder of the internationally recognised Medi-Moses Clinic and Prostate Centre, was acknowledged for his pioneering work in men's health and his contribution to the development of plant-based healthcare solutions. The clinic, which specialises in the treatment of prostate-related conditions, operates five branches across Ghana and has provided treatment to patients from Ghana and several other countries over the past three decades.

A graduate of the School of Medical Sciences at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Dogbatsey began his medical career at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), where he rose to the rank of Senior Medical Officer.

He later obtained a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) degree in Pharmacognosy (Plant Medicine) from KNUST and became one of the lecturers who trained the first cohort of herbal medical students at the university. He is widely regarded as the first Ghanaian medical doctor to specialise in plant medicine.

Between 2004 and 2008, Dr Dogbatsey headed the Clinical Research Department at the Centre for Scientific Research into Plant Medicine at Mampong-Akuapem. He also undertook further studies in Traditional Chinese Medicine at the Beijing University of Chinese Medicine in China.

Following his training and research work, he established the Medi-Moses Prostate Centre, focusing on the treatment of enlarged prostate and Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). He subsequently developed Prostatcure Herbal Tea and Prostatcure-X Capsules, herbal formulations designed to manage prostate-related conditions. The products have received recognition both locally and internationally.

Beyond prostate care, Dr Dogbatsey has developed more than 50 herbal products aimed at addressing a range of health conditions, including infertility, erectile dysfunction, hypertension, diabetes, menstrual disorders, peptic ulcers, haemorrhoids, skin infections and malaria.

The organisers of the awards said the recognition celebrates Dr Dogbatsey's exceptional leadership, innovation in plant-based medicine and contribution to improving healthcare delivery across Africa.

"Dr Dogbatsey exemplifies the spirit of the 100 Legendary African Dignitaries Awards. His leadership and commitment to advancing healthcare, partnerships and development across the continent make him a role model for future generations," the organisers stated.

Speaking after receiving the award, Dr Dogbatsey expressed gratitude to his family, staff, business partners and clients for their support throughout his journey.

"This is a significant achievement for the entire Medi-Moses family. I thank God Almighty, my wife, Mrs Juliana Dogbatsey, my children, our dedicated staff, especially our Marketing Manager, Mr Nana Bonsu Afrane, as well as our partners and loyal clients for their unwavering support," he said.

The 100 Legendary African Dignitaries Awards, organised by The Business Executive, is a continental recognition platform that has honoured outstanding African leaders since 2011. The initiative has been hosted in more than 20 countries and continues to celebrate excellence, innovation and transformative leadership across the continent.

About Medi-Moses Group of Companies

The Medi-Moses Group operates the Medi-Moses Clinic and Prostate Centre, which specialises in natural and herbal healthcare solutions for prostate conditions and other medical concerns. Headquartered in Accra with branches across Ghana, the organisation is committed to providing accessible, effective and non-invasive healthcare services rooted in plant medicine and traditional knowledge.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.