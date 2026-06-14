Sugarcane farmers call off protest, set July deadline for government action on Komenda factory

The Sugarcane Farmers Association of Ghana (SUFAG) has suspended its planned demonstration against the Minister for Trade, Agribusiness and Industry, scheduled for Tuesday, 16th June 2026.

In a statement issued on Sunday, 14th June, the association said the decision followed a high-level intervention and preliminary engagements involving key political and traditional leaders in the Central Region.

In a statement issued on May 31, 2026, the association expressed disappointment over the continued inactivity of the factory, which was commissioned by President John Dramani Mahama on May 30, 2016.

According to SUFAG, the factory remains idle and is gradually deteriorating despite years of oversight by the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry. The association said the situation has denied thousands of sugarcane farmers the economic opportunities and benefits they had expected from the project.

Meanwhile, SUFAG noted that the idea to suspend their planned action followed appeals made by the Member of Parliament for the KEEA Constituency, the Central Regional Minister, the Municipal Chief Executive for Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA), the Paramount Chief of the Komenda Traditional Area, and a member of the Interim Management Committee of the Komenda Sugar Factory.

The association said the leaders had requested additional time to engage relevant authorities on concerns raised by sugarcane farmers and the future of the Komenda Sugar Factory.

“As a law-abiding association, SUFAG has honoured this request in the interest of dialogue and peaceful engagement,” Director of Communications of SUFAG, Okatakyi Nana Kweku Ackon, said.

Despite suspending the protest, SUFAG stressed that its position on the matter remains unchanged.

“This is a suspension, not a cancellation,” the association noted, adding that it remains committed to its demands regarding the future management of the factory.

SUFAG is calling for the Komenda Sugar Factory to be removed from the Ministry of Trade, Agribusiness and Industry and placed either under the Office of the President as a Special Initiative Project or under the 24-Hour Economy Authority.

The association argued that such a move would promote effective management, accountability and operational efficiency.

The association has given authorities until 31 July 2026 to provide and communicate a clear roadmap towards achieving its proposed objective.

SUFAG warned that if ongoing engagements fail to produce a satisfactory outcome by the deadline, it will proceed with peaceful picketing at Jubilee House to seek direct intervention from President.

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