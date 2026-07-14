PURC Central Region resolves 95% of consumer complaints in first half of 2026

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) Central Regional Office recorded significant achievements during the first half of 2026, strengthening consumer protection, regulatory oversight and stakeholder engagement across the region.

As part of its mandate, the Regional Office intensified public education campaigns in communities, schools, organised groups, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), radio stations and on virtual platforms. The initiatives increased public awareness of consumer rights and responsibilities, complaint resolution procedures, tariff-setting processes, energy and water conservation, and the Commission's core regulatory functions.

Complaint management remained a key area of focus during the period. The Office received a total of 908 complaints, successfully resolving 863, representing a 95 per cent resolution rate.

Although the number of complaints increased compared with the corresponding period in 2025, the high resolution rate underscores the Commission's commitment to ensuring the timely resolution of consumer grievances and improving service delivery.

The report identified quality of service delivery as the most common category of complaints, highlighting the need for continued investment by utility service providers in network expansion, maintenance and service reliability.

The Commission's interventions also delivered tangible benefits to consumers, including billing adjustments, financial recoveries, infrastructure upgrades, replacement of faulty equipment, repairs to utility installations, and improvements in the reliability of electricity and water supply across several communities.

To strengthen regulatory oversight, the Regional Office undertook regular inspections of customer service centres, community and industrial facilities, vegetation management programmes and complaint clinics. These activities also provided opportunities for direct engagement with consumers and utility providers to address emerging concerns.

The Office further established collaborative platforms involving Presiding Members, Assembly Members, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs), technocrats and other key stakeholders to enhance coordination in addressing utility service delivery challenges.

Looking ahead to the second half of 2026, the PURC Central Regional Office says it will deepen stakeholder engagement, strengthen complaint management, expand consumer education campaigns and intensify monitoring activities.

The Office also plans to work more closely with regulated utility providers and local authorities to improve the quality, reliability and accessibility of electricity and water services throughout the Central Region.

According to the Commission, these efforts are essential to strengthening consumer confidence, promoting regulatory compliance and ensuring sustainable utility service delivery in line with its mandate.

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