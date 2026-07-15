PURC resolves 99.56% of ECG and Ghana Water complaints in Volta/Oti, commissions 17 boreholes

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) says it resolved 99.56% of all utility complaints received in the Volta and Oti regions during the first half of 2026, while expanding access to safe drinking water through the completion of 17 mechanised boreholes in underserved communities.

According to the Commission's Midyear Report released by its Volta/Oti Regional Office, 1,827 out of 1,835 complaints lodged against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) were successfully resolved, representing the second-highest complaint resolution rate recorded in the region over the past five years.

The report also highlights extensive regulatory inspections of utility providers, customer service centres, businesses and communities as part of efforts to improve service delivery and consumer protection.

ECG accounted for the bulk of complaints, receiving 1,513 cases, of which 1,505 were resolved, representing a 99.47% resolution rate. Ghana Water Limited recorded 322 complaints and resolved all of them, achieving a 100% resolution rate.

PURC attributed the growing number of complaints not only to service challenges but also to increased public awareness of consumers' rights and greater confidence in its complaint resolution mechanisms.

Data in the report show complaints increased from 580 in 2022 to 1,835 in 2026, while the resolution rate improved steadily from 91.38% in 2022 to 99.56% this year.

The Commission said the improvement reflects stronger regulatory oversight and enhanced collaboration with utility service providers.

The report also points to a significant shift in how consumers engage with the Commission.

Electronic platforms such as WhatsApp and email accounted for more than 95% of all complaints received during the review period. Phone calls accounted for 3.76%, while walk-in complaints, field reports, and written submissions represented only a small proportion.

PURC said it would continue strengthening its digital complaint management systems to improve accessibility and efficiency.

Service quality remained the dominant concern among consumers.

Of the 1,835 complaints received, 1,790, representing 97.55%, related to issues such as power outages, low voltage, unstable electricity supply, water supply interruptions and burst pipelines.

Billing-related complaints accounted for just 1.47%, while metering, customer service, payment issues, damaged property, and other concerns made up less than 1%.

The Commission noted that 97.22% of ECG complaints were linked to electricity supply quality, while 99.07% of complaints against Ghana Water Limited related to water supply interruptions and burst pipelines.

Despite these concerns, consumers expressed high satisfaction with the Commission's interventions.

ECG recorded a Complaints Resolution Satisfaction Index score of 8.4 out of 10, translating into a 92% satisfaction rating, while Ghana Water Limited scored 8.2 out of 10, equivalent to 91%.

The report further revealed that consumers overwhelmingly preferred dealing directly with PURC, with 1,774 complaints submitted by consumers themselves compared to only 61 received through third parties.

Beyond complaint resolution, PURC facilitated several interventions to improve utility services.

These included replacing a faulty electricity meter valued at GH¢1,400 at Ho Titrinu and facilitating the installation of four 50kVA transformers worth approximately GH¢280,000 in Mafi Adzorgekope, Dendo Aziametikorpe and Dekpevie to improve electricity supply.

As part of its regulatory mandate, the Commission inspected 19 customer service centres operated by ECG and Ghana Water Limited.

While it observed improvements in customer service delivery, the inspections also identified infrastructure challenges, including inadequate office space, meter shortages and logistical constraints in some district offices.

PURC also monitored operations at 28 small and medium-sized enterprises and industrial facilities.

Although businesses acknowledged improvements in electricity supply, many reported that intermittent outages, voltage fluctuations and estimated billing continue to affect production. Some also indicated that unreliable water supply has forced them to rely on boreholes as alternative water sources.

During the inspections, the Commission educated businesses on energy conservation, prompt payment of utility bills and the process for acquiring electricity meters.

Community engagement also featured prominently in the Commission's activities.

Officials visited 58 communities and engaged 524 consumers on meter reading, billing, customer service and utility reliability.

The engagements revealed improvements in meter reading accuracy, increased use of mobile payment platforms and better customer relations by utility providers, although residents continued to raise concerns over recurring power outages, voltage fluctuations and inconsistent water supply.

As part of its pro-poor water programme, PURC completed and handed over 17 mechanised boreholes across the Hohoe Municipality, Ho Central Municipality, Akatsi South District and Agortime-Ziope District.

Each facility comprises a mechanised borehole equipped with a 10,000-litre storage tank, two overhead standpipes and two ground-level water outlets.

The projects are expected to provide safe drinking water to about 10,000 residents who previously depended on streams, rivers and other unsafe water sources.

The beneficiary communities include Wli Agorviefe, Fodome Dzogbega, Klokpo, Boodocks, Tanyigbe Anyigbe, Avee Gbogame, Avee Kpefe, Avee Tokor, Wute Wugate, Live Manyokope, Bata Basic School, Kovenu, Mangotideka, Kpekowe, Tsiavema, Takuvi and Hekpui No. 2.

PURC said the achievements recorded during the first half of 2026 demonstrate its commitment to strengthening consumer protection, improving accountability among utility providers and expanding access to essential electricity and water services across the Volta and Oti regions.

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