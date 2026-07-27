Two injured as armed robbers attack mobile money vendors in Central Region

Audio By Carbonatix
Two people have sustained gunshot wounds after armed robbers attacked mobile money vendors at Mankrong Nkwanta in the Agona East District of the Central Region on Sunday evening.
The victims include a mobile money vendor who was reportedly shot from a distance before the assailants made away with an undisclosed amount of cash, and another man who was shot in the leg at close range inside his home during the attack.
The robbers also reportedly stole an unspecified amount of money from another mobile money vendor in the community, sparking fear among residents.
According to a resident, Jonathan Assan, the incident occurred at about 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, when the armed men arrived in the community and began firing indiscriminately near a filling station.
He said although police officers from Mankrong Nkwanta responded to the distress call, the suspects managed to escape before they could be arrested.
Mr Assan further alleged that the robbers later returned and mounted a roadblock on the Mankrong Nkwanta–Bawjiase highway, where they reportedly robbed occupants of several vehicles at gunpoint before fleeing the scene.
The injured victims are receiving medical treatment, while police investigations are underway to identify and arrest the perpetrators.
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