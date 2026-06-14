Asafo-Adjei Ayeh questions effectiveness of World Cup Committee after Partey’s visa setback

Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, Deputy Ranking Member of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee

Member of Parliament for Bosome Freho, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, has questioned the effectiveness of Ghana’s World Cup planning structures following the visa denial that has sidelined Thomas Partey ahead of the Black Stars’ fixture against Panama in Canada.

The Arsenal midfielder’s absence has triggered public debate after Canadian authorities reportedly refused his temporary residence visa, prompting Ghana to initiate diplomatic protests over the decision.

Mr Asafo-Adjei Ayeh suggested that Ghana’s World Cup Committee, established to coordinate preparations for the tournament, should have identified and addressed potential travel complications involving key players much earlier.

He argued that the committee’s mandate should include proactive risk assessment and early diplomatic engagement to avoid disruptions of this nature during critical international competitions.

The lawmaker made these remarks in a Facebook post on Saturday, June 13, 2026, where he likened the situation to a lack of special attention given to a vulnerable case requiring careful management.

He further insisted that earlier engagement with international counterparts could have helped Ghana better anticipate and respond to possible visa challenges affecting team members.

According to him, the current situation reflects gaps in coordination between sports administrators and diplomatic officials, calling for a more integrated approach to national team logistics moving forward.

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