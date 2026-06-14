Gov’t should have foreseen Partey’s visa challenge – Bosome Freho MP

Audio By Carbonatix
The Deputy Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Nana Asafo-Adjei Ayeh, has criticised the handling of Thomas Partey’s travel arrangements, arguing that authorities should have anticipated potential challenges that could prevent the Black Stars midfielder from travelling to Canada.
The Arsenal star is expected to miss Ghana’s Group L fixture against Panama in Toronto on June 17 after Canadian authorities reportedly declined his visa application. The development has prompted the Ghanaian government to lodge a formal protest over the decision.
According to the Bosome Freho MP, the circumstances surrounding the player were already known and should have prompted officials to take additional measures to avoid any complications ahead of the crucial international assignment.
He maintained that while he would not describe the situation as negligence, there was a clear need for greater foresight given the importance of the player to the national team and the existence of issues that could potentially affect international travel.
Speaking on Channel One TV on Saturday, June 13, Mr Asafo-Adjei Ayeh said authorities ought to have anticipated the possibility of visa difficulties.
“One of our star players has had issues with the UK, from an international issue being dragged all over, and this very important player in our team has been selected to play. As a country, we should have anticipated something like this,” he stated.
The lawmaker expressed disappointment over the development, warning that Partey’s absence could affect Ghana’s chances of success in the competition.
He urged officials to draw lessons from the situation and ensure similar setbacks are avoided in future international assignments.
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