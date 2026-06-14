Police rule out visible assault in death of UCC student found on beach as investigations continue

Police at the UCC District Command are investigating the death of an unidentified woman whose body was found washed ashore at Hutchland Beach in the early hours of June 12, 2026, with authorities indicating that no visible signs of assault were detected at the scene.

The discovery was reported to police at about 3:15 a.m., prompting an immediate response team to be deployed to the beach.

According to preliminary findings, the body—believed to be that of a woman between 25 and 30 years—was found lying in a prone position with blood observed oozing from the nose.

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However, the police have clarified that a careful examination at the scene revealed no visible marks of assault, contrary to early speculation that may have suggested foul play.

“The body was carefully inspected, and there were no marks of assault on it. Photographs were taken, and the body has since been deposited at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for identification and autopsy,” the UCC District Police Command stated.

The body has since been transferred to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital morgue for preservation, identification, and post-mortem examination to establish the exact cause of death.

Cape Coast Teaching Hospital

Meanwhile, chief fishermen along the coastal stretch have been tasked to inform their respective communities to assist in identifying the deceased.

Police say investigations are ongoing, with the autopsy expected to provide critical clarity on whether the death was due to natural causes, drowning, or other underlying factors.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.