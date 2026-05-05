Killing in Nkwanta South sparks fresh alarm as Oti Minister vows crackdown

The Oti Regional Minister, John Kwadwo Gyapong, has strongly condemned the renewed attacks and latest killing linked to the ongoing conflict in Nkwanta South.

He described the killing of 25-year-old food vendor Richmond Benye Ayitey on Saturday, May 3, 2026, as barbaric and unacceptable.

On behalf of the Oti Regional Coordinating Council, the minister extended condolences to the bereaved family and appealed for calm as security agencies intensify investigations.

He assured residents that security agencies have been directed to act decisively to restore confidence and protect lives and property.

The minister said all those involved in the attack and killing will be pursued and made to face the full rigour of the law, stressing that impunity will not be tolerated.

Mr Gyapong said the Oti Regional Security Council remains committed to achieving lasting peace in Nkwanta South.

He warned that no group or individual would be allowed to destabilise the area or disrupt the relative peace residents have worked to maintain.

He also urged all feuding factions to cease hostilities immediately and use appropriate legal and traditional channels to resolve disagreements.

According to him, dialogue and lawful processes remain the only acceptable means of addressing disputes and misunderstandings.

The minister also raised concern over the reported release of two suspects previously arrested with ammunition and a weapon, saying the development has heightened tension and anxiety in the municipality.

He said such incidents undermine public confidence and complicate efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Mr Gyapong cautioned that authorities may be forced to review existing security measures if instability persists.

He said he would not be surprised if curfew hours in Nkwanta are reversed from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. should the security situation deteriorate.

He further appealed to residents to cooperate with law enforcement, share credible information and avoid actions or rhetoric that could inflame tensions.

The latest violence has renewed concerns over security in Nkwanta South, where authorities have been working to contain tensions and prevent further escalation.

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