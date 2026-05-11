Oti Regional House of Chiefs to begin mediation process over Nkwanta conflict

The Oti Regional House of Chiefs has announced plans to begin mediation efforts aimed at finding a lasting solution to the protracted conflict in Nkwanta in the Oti Region.

The decision was taken at an emergency meeting of the Regional House of Chiefs held on May 6, 2026, and attended by all members of the House.

According to a press statement signed by the Registrar of the House, the chiefs resolved to undertake a fact-finding mission as part of efforts to resolve the longstanding dispute involving the Akyode, Challa and Adele ethnic groups in the area.

The House said it intends to meet representatives of the three feuding factions in June 2026 to hear their grievances and positions on the conflict.

“After hearing the parties, the House hopes to use custom and traditions to find a lasting solution to the Nkwanta dispute which exists predominately between these three groups,” the statement noted.

The Nkwanta conflict has remained a major security and social concern in the Oti Region, with recurring tensions among the ethnic groups involved. The situation has at times disrupted economic activities, social life and development within the municipality and surrounding communities.

The Oti Regional House of Chiefs indicated that the mediation process would focus on dialogue, customary reconciliation and traditional conflict resolution mechanisms in an attempt to restore peace in the area.

According to the statement, findings and recommendations from the fact-finding exercise and hearings would subsequently be submitted to the National House of Chiefs and the Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs for further action.

The House said its intervention is in line with its constitutional and statutory mandate under Section 9(2)(b) of the Chieftaincy Act, 2008 (Act 759), which mandates Regional Houses of Chiefs to study and make recommendations for the resolution of chieftaincy disputes within their respective regions.

The statement quoted the law as saying:

“Each Regional House shall undertake a study and make general recommendations that are appropriate for the resolution or expeditious disposition of chieftaincy disputes in the region.”

The House further appealed to all parties involved in the dispute to remain calm and cooperate with the peace process while preparations are made for the June engagements.

“In the meantime, the House appeals to all feuding factions to remain calm as necessary steps are currently being undertaken to meet the parties to find an amicable resolution to the dispute,” the statement added.

The Oti Regional House of Chiefs also invited the media to cover the proceedings when the hearings begin in June. It said the exact date for the sessions would be announced later.

The latest intervention by the chiefs is expected to complement ongoing state and local efforts aimed at restoring lasting peace and stability in Nkwanta and its surrounding communities.

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