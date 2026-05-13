House of Chiefs cannot install chiefs – Otumfuo warns against politicising chieftaincy

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has stated that the National House of Chiefs has no authority to install chiefs, insisting that such powers belong exclusively to traditional councils.

He made the remarks on Tuesday, May 13, 2026, when the Parliamentary Select Committee on Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs paid a courtesy call on him at the Manhyia Palace.

Addressing members of the committee, the Asantehene cautioned against the politicisation of elections within the National House of Chiefs and urged stakeholders to safeguard the integrity of the chieftaincy institution.

“What everybody must note is that the House of Chiefs cannot install chiefs. They don’t have that authority. It is the traditional council that does,” he stated.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II further called on Parliament and the relevant authorities to ensure clarity on the specific roles of the various Houses of Chiefs in matters concerning the enstoolment and recognition of chiefs.

The Asantehene also stressed that he does not rely on government in handling traditional and chieftaincy matters, explaining that his decisions are guided by the customs, traditions and established practices of the Asante Kingdom.

He noted that he has no intention of presenting himself as an autocratic leader and harbours no personal grievances against anyone.

Touching on historical territorial arrangements, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said Brong Ahafo historically formed part of Western Ashanti.

He explained that although constitutional administrations over the years introduced changes, the arrangement has remained unchanged.

He further indicated that he would continue to uphold truth and fairness in his leadership and urged the Parliamentary Select Committee to take decisive action to address challenges confronting the chieftaincy institution in Ghana.

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