The world needs “leaders like Otumfuo” – Sam Jonah

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghanaian businessman and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sam Jonah, has commended the leadership of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing it as a compelling model for advancing global peace at a time of mounting international uncertainty.
Addressing a high-level gala in Kumasi to mark the Asantehene’s 27th anniversary on the throne, Mr Jonah noted that the traditional ruler’s influence reaches well beyond Ghana’s borders.
He recalled the Asantehene’s participation in a United Nations high-level forum on the culture of peace in 2019, where he underscored the relevance of traditional leadership in contemporary conflict resolution.
According to Mr Jonah, the global landscape is increasingly defined by instability, citing ongoing conflicts and strained international alliances as evidence of a weakening multilateral system.
Against this backdrop, he said the Asantehene’s long-standing commitment to dialogue and mediation presents a credible alternative to confrontation-driven global politics.
He emphasised that, over nearly three decades, Otumfuo has demonstrated that sustained dialogue and moral authority can achieve outcomes that coercive measures often fail to deliver.
Mr Jonah further argued that the world would benefit more from leaders who prioritise peacebuilding over militarisation.
The remarks were delivered at Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace during an event organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office in collaboration with the E ON 3 Group.
Held under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,” the gala formed part of activities commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Asantehene’s enstoolment.
Organisers say his reign has significantly contributed to promoting peace, strengthening national cohesion and supporting economic development both within Ghana and internationally.
Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, attended as Special Guest of Honour, reflecting the growing global recognition of the Asantehene’s role in peacebuilding.
Latest Stories
-
Access Bank Ghana launches ‘Access U’ to support youth and creatives
10 minutes
-
EOCO affidavit clarifies that Gabriel Tanko Atokple was not declared “wanted”
28 minutes
-
The world needs “leaders like Otumfuo” – Sam Jonah
32 minutes
-
Asantehene calls for end to global conflicts, urges leaders to heed suffering of civilians
1 hour
-
Explosions and gunfire as armed groups launch co-ordinated attacks across Mali
2 hours
-
Don’t call African languages vernacular, it’s derogatory – UG Vice-Chancellor
3 hours
-
3 Ghanaians win global recognition for Responsible AI Innovation at 2026 Webby Awards
4 hours
-
‘World needs leaders like Otumfuo’ – Sam Jonah hails Asantehene’s global peace Influence
4 hours
-
My deep reflections on comments by my colleague, Madam Dr Mary Awusi, and the reactions that followed by 38% club
4 hours
-
2 feared dead, several injured in Accra–Salaga bus crash
4 hours
-
An English speaker on French soil: My experience in Senegal
5 hours
-
Zoomlion swiftly investigates concerns raised at PAC hearing, restores cleanliness in Asante Akyem South municipality
5 hours
-
Energy Ministry installing new 3,000 transformers – Richmond Rockson
5 hours
-
December 2024 “dumsor” was a generation issue – Energy Ministry Spokesperson
6 hours
-
Investment gaps under erstwhile government affected energy sector – Richmond Rockson
6 hours