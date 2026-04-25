The world needs “leaders like Otumfuo” – Sam Jonah

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

Ghanaian businessman and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast, Sam Jonah, has commended the leadership of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, describing it as a compelling model for advancing global peace at a time of mounting international uncertainty.

Addressing a high-level gala in Kumasi to mark the Asantehene’s 27th anniversary on the throne, Mr Jonah noted that the traditional ruler’s influence reaches well beyond Ghana’s borders.

He recalled the Asantehene’s participation in a United Nations high-level forum on the culture of peace in 2019, where he underscored the relevance of traditional leadership in contemporary conflict resolution.

According to Mr Jonah, the global landscape is increasingly defined by instability, citing ongoing conflicts and strained international alliances as evidence of a weakening multilateral system.

Against this backdrop, he said the Asantehene’s long-standing commitment to dialogue and mediation presents a credible alternative to confrontation-driven global politics.

He emphasised that, over nearly three decades, Otumfuo has demonstrated that sustained dialogue and moral authority can achieve outcomes that coercive measures often fail to deliver.

Mr Jonah further argued that the world would benefit more from leaders who prioritise peacebuilding over militarisation.

The remarks were delivered at Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace during an event organised by the Diaspora Affairs Office in collaboration with the E ON 3 Group.

Held under the theme “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision,” the gala formed part of activities commemorating the 27th anniversary of the Asantehene’s enstoolment.

Organisers say his reign has significantly contributed to promoting peace, strengthening national cohesion and supporting economic development both within Ghana and internationally.

Ghana’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, attended as Special Guest of Honour, reflecting the growing global recognition of the Asantehene’s role in peacebuilding.

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