Asantehene honours President Mahama, 2 former Presidents with gold medal

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, will confer the prestigious Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal on President John Dramani Mahama and former Presidents, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Agyekum Kufuor, at the "World-Meets-in-Ghana" Executive Dinner Ball in Kumasi on Friday.

The rare joint honour celebrates Ghanaian statesmanship, national peace and unity, bringing together the three leaders under one royal canopy.

The Otumfuo Commemorative Gold Medal is a significant statesman’s honour reserved for leaders who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to peace, national cohesion, economic progress, and enhanced Ghana’s standing in the world.

The conferment, therefore, recognises that the three leaders each contributed to the Ghanaian project of peace and development.

Through the awards, Otumfuo will be sending a profound message that statesmanship is ultimately about service to the nation.

President Mahama is being honoured for continuing the Dagbon peace process he inherited and for supporting Otumfuo’s committee in its work before he left office in January 2017.

He also oversaw the Bawku mediation to its final conclusion, leading to the presentation of the final report by the Asantehene.

President Mahama accepted the roadmap to reconciliation and also directed the Minister of Finance to establish a GH¢1 billion Bawku Revitalisation Fund.

Additionally, his government has worked to stabilise the cedi and restore sanity to the economy.

Besides, President Mahama is recognised for his deep respect for traditional authority.

It was during the presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo that Dagbon achieved lasting peace, and he worked to support Otumfuo’s committee in concluding the Dagbon peace initiative.

The former President will also be recognised for his bold governance reforms, including the flagship Free Senior High School policy, which has expanded educational access for countless Ghanaian youth.

The World Bank has described the policy as the most impactful in Ghana’s history.

Former President Kufuor initiated the Dagbon peace process, setting the stage for the eventual resolution of the protracted chieftaincy conflict.

He also instituted the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and other social intervention programmes.

On the economic front, he steered the nation through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative, which led to significant debt cancellation and stabilised Ghana’s economy.

Together, the three leaders embody different facets of the country’s democratic journey.

By honouring them jointly, Otumfuo underscores that leadership is measured not by partisan victories but by enduring contributions to peace, prosperity, and national unity.

The executive dinner ball will be chaired by Sir Sam Jonah, one of Ghana’s most respected global business leaders and Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast.

He will also be honoured with the gold medal. As a legendary figure in African mining and corporate leadership, he has long championed public-private partnerships, youth empowerment and national development.

Other gold medals will be presented to a number of individuals and groups. They include the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Bagbin; the Minister of Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson; the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah; the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama; the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Gold Board, Sammy Gyamfi, and the Executive Chairman of KGL Group, Alex Dadey.

The rest are the Inspector-General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno; the Chief of the Defence Staff, Lt General William Agyapong; the Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most Rev. Emmanuel Kofi Fianu; the President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi; the Group CEO of Dzata Group Holdings Ltd, parent company of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama; the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga; the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin; as well as diplomats and other business leaders.

Background

The Executive Dinner Ball, which celebrates Otumfuo as a Pillar of Peace, on his 27th coronation anniversary, will be held on the theme: “Advancing Peace and Sustainable Economic Development Through Royal Vision.”

The Special Guest of Honour will be the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, while the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Nigeria, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and the Queen Consort of the Warri Kingdom, Olori Atuwatse III, will attend as royal guests.

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