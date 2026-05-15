Asantehene urges business leaders to embrace integrity and moral leadership at UPSA conclave

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on Ghanaian business leaders to place integrity, fairness and ethical leadership at the centre of corporate governance and national development, stressing that sustainable success cannot be achieved without moral discipline.

Speaking at the Ghana Business Leaders Conclave held at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on Friday, May 15, the revered traditional ruler drew parallels between conflict resolution within the Asante Kingdom and the challenges confronting modern businesses and national institutions.

Addressing participants at the event, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II reflected on his ascension to the Golden Stool and the efforts undertaken to preserve unity within Asanteman.

“Drawing strength from moral and spiritual values and kingship, we were able upon ascension to the Golden Stool to resolve disputes that threatened the unity of Asanteman,” he stated.

He noted that the experience gained through traditional leadership and mediation was later extended to national peace-building initiatives across Ghana, reinforcing the belief that dialogue and principled leadership remain essential tools for resolving disputes.

“In time, we extended that experience to the resolution of other national conflicts,” the Asantehene said.

“The lesson is simple: every conflict has a solution. Every dispute once started by men can be resolved by men, if they apply reason, fairness, patience, perseverance, and respect for truth and honour.”

The Asantehene emphasised that the same principles underpin successful business operations, from factory floors to executive boardrooms.

According to him, ethical conduct and mutual respect are critical in resolving shareholder disagreements, labour disputes, contract negotiations and even in shaping national development policies.

“These same attributes are needed in business, from shop floor to board room, from shareholder disputes to labour relations, from contract negotiations to national development planning,” he remarked.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II further warned against reducing negotiation and mediation to mere technical competencies, insisting that they are fundamentally rooted in morality and character.

“Whether you are resolving conflicts or inspiring harmony, integrity remains indispensable,” he stated. “This is why negotiation and mediation must not be viewed mainly as technical skills; they are moral disciplines.”

In a pointed critique of unethical leadership practices, the Asantehene cautioned that leaders who lack integrity may attain short-term gains but would ultimately fail to build enduring institutions.

“A negotiator without integrity manipulates, a mediator without fairness destroys trust, and a leader without ethics may achieve temporary success but will never build a lasting institution,” he declared.

The Ghana Business Leaders Conclave brought together executives, entrepreneurs, policymakers and academics to deliberate on leadership, governance and sustainable economic transformation in Ghana.

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