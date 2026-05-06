Asantehene @ 76: How Otumfuo celebrates his birthday

In line with Asante customs and calendar, May 6, the birthday of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is an auspicious and sacred day reserved for purification rites.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II clocked 76 years on May 6, 2026.

His birthday is a day set aside for spiritual cleansing and the consecration of souls within Asanteman.

In line with tradition, the Asantehene will undergo soul consecration at the Manhyia Palace.

The rite is a solemn cultural practice that reinforces the spiritual authority and continuity of the Sikadwa (Golden Stool), connecting the present reign to the ancestors of Asanteman.

Because of the sacred nature of the day, no public celebratory event will be held to mark the Asantehene's 76th birthday at the Manhyia Palace.

The focus will remain on traditional observances led by palace elders and custodians of Asante custom.

A public event marking Otumfuo's new age has been scheduled for Sunday, May 10, 2026, where the public and dignitaries are expected to join in commemorating the milestone.

Born on May 6, 1950, the 16th occupant of the Golden Stool has reigned as the Asantehene since April 1999.

His leadership has been defined by efforts to preserve Asante heritage while promoting development in education, health, and peacebuilding both within Asanteman and Ghana.

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