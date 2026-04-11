Health | National

I assure Otumfuo, Mahama will join him to commission KNUST Teaching Hospital by end of this year – Haruna Iddrisu

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  11 April 2026 10:21pm
Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education
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The government has committed GH¢400 million towards the completion of the long-awaited teaching hospital at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, with plans to commission the facility before the end of the year.

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, gave the assurance while addressing guests at the launch of the 150th anniversary celebrations of Mfantsipim School.

He was responding to a recent call by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who had indicated that he was awaiting the President for the commissioning of the KNUST Teaching Hospital.

“I am assuring him that President Mahama will, before the end of this year, join him to commission the KNUST Teaching Hospital,” the Minister said.

He disclosed that an amount of GH¢400 million has been earmarked to complete the project, which has faced delays over the years.

The facility, once completed, is expected to serve as a major teaching and referral hospital, supporting medical training and improving healthcare delivery, particularly in the Ashanti Region and beyond.

The assurance signals renewed government commitment to completing critical health infrastructure projects as part of broader efforts to strengthen Ghana’s healthcare system.

His comment follows the appeal by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the government to ensure the first phase of the long-stalled Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Teaching Hospital is commissioned before the end of 2026.

Speaking in his capacity as the Chancellor of the University during the 59th Special Congregation in Kumasi, the Asantehene expressed appreciation for Parliament’s recent approval of the budgetary allocation required to revive the project.

The Asantehene framed the hospital not merely as a campus clinic but as a cornerstone of Ghana’s broader developmental agenda. He noted that the project represents a "significant national investment" that bridges the gap between high-level academic research and the practical healthcare needs of the Ashanti Region and the nation.

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