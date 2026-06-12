Francis Adoba Arhin aka Master Arhin

Audio By Carbonatix
CHIEF MOURNERS
Asona Otabil Ebusuapanyin Nana Oduro Arhin, Nana Kojo Bondzie IV (Tufuhene Apagyahene), Nana Osofo Osomfo Kweku Nkrumah Danquah I (Adontenhen of Abrekum and Nkabomhene of Gomoa Akumako Traditional Council), Obaahemaa Ama Gurabah, Opanyin Kofi Ansah, Obaapanyin Efua Kakraba, Nana Otis Danquah (Bro & Sis), Mr. John Arthur (Bro & Sis), Mr. Forson (Bro & Sis) Mr. Joojo Bonney (Bro & Sis) Madam Cecilia Biney (Bro & Sis, Akwamu), Mr. Kobina Mensah (Bro & Sis, Kwame Adwer), Paintsil Bro & Sis (UK) Madam Rose Mansa Degbesse (Sekondi), Madam Antoinette Dede Sackey, Bro & Sis (Sekondi-Takoradi), Degbesse & Kokoroko Families, Gloria Arhin (Bro & Sis) UK, Francis Henry Arhin USA (Bro & Sis), Dr. Benjamin Oduro Arhin, UEW (Bro & Sis), Mr. Frederick Keelson Aikins (Bro & Sis), Evangelist Grace Duah (Bro & Sis), Mr. Hudson Sessah Bonney (Bro & Sis), Mr. Emmanuel K. Bonney (Bro & Sis), Madam Martha Anfo (Bro & Sis, Afranse), Nana Ekua Naa (Gomoa Manso), Madam Grace Aikins (Axim) Okyerame Mensah and the entire family sadly announce the home call of their beloved;
MR. FRANCIS ADOBA ARHIN (1939-2026)
A.k.a Master Arhin
Funeral Arrangement:
There will be no wake-keeping.
Viewing/Burial and Memorial Service:
Saturday, 27th June, 2026 at Wesley Methodist Church, Sekondi at 7:00 am prompt.
Interment: AnnouncementAnnouncement
Saturday, 27th June, 2026 at Ketan Estate Cemetery.
Final Funeral Rites:
Saturday, 27th June, 2026 at Sub-Metro, Sekondi (opposite Teachers Resources Centre)
Thanksgiving Service:
Sunday, 28th June, 2026 at Wesley Methodist Church, Sekondi, at 9:00 am, thence to Sub-Metro, Sekondi (opposite Teachers Resources Centre).
Widow:
Madam Margaret Korkoel Sackey
Children:
John Kwamena Egyir (Businessman, Kumasi), Francis Panyin Arhin (Takoradi), Frances Kakra Arhin (Ghana Education Service-Regional Directorate, Sekondi), Brigid Arhin-Brown (Ghana Education Service, Tema), Grace Nikky Arhin-Darko (Ghana Immigration Service, Accra), Roland Bentsil Arhin (Conship, Takoradi).
Siblings:
Captain Isaac Gaul Arhin (Tema), Madam Margaret Hagan (Germany), Madam Judith Ewuradwoa Arhin (Gomoa Manso), Very Rev. Emmanuel Kwesi Arhin (Sekondi), Mr. Ben Oduro Arhin (Gomoa Manso), Mrs. Grace Boateng (JBC).
Grandchildren:
Francis Adoba Arhin, Margaret Arhin, John Kwesi Arhin, Robert Arhin, Marius Koku Avorgbedor, Seyram Esi Avorgbedor, Bennett Avorgbedor, Edem Avorgbedor, Nana Adwoa Nkunyim Brown, Emmanuel Peter Brown, Ewurama Enyimnyam Brown, Kuuku Eyimpa Brown, Zoe-Faith Darko, Zendaya Efe Darko.
In-Laws:
Mr. John Avorgbedor, Mr. Andrew Kojo Brown, Mr. William Nana Darko, Mrs. Belinda Jane Owusu Arhin.
Nieces & Nephew:
Madam Gloria Kumi, Madam Grace Kumi, Mr. William Koranteng.
Attire:
Saturday: Black & White
Sunday: All White
All friends and sympathizers are cordially invited.
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