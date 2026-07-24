Don’t just spend, invest in areas that transform lives — Abena Osei Asare tells government

Member of Parliament for Atiwa East, Abena Osei Asare, has called on the government to rethink its spending priorities, saying that public funds should be directed towards projects that have a direct impact on people's lives rather than simply highlighting the amount of money disbursed.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Friday, July 24, during a discussion on the 2026 Mid-Year Budget Review, the former Deputy Finance Minister said the government's economic figures do not reflect the realities facing ordinary Ghanaians.

She urged government officials to engage directly with citizens instead of relying solely on statistics.

"I would plead with you that you leave your offices and go down to the markets and hear the sentiments. The numbers that are being churned out are not reflective of what is happening on the ground," she said.

She said that the issue is not simply how much government spends, but whether the money is being used in areas that stimulate economic activity and improve livelihoods.

"It is not okay to just spend in certain places and not spend in places that we believe will go a long way to help turn around economic activities," she stated.

She criticised what she described as government overspending in some areas while neglecting investments that could produce lasting economic benefits.

The Atiwa East MP also questioned the effectiveness of funds allocated to Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), citing findings from the Auditor-General's report.

According to her, although government transferred GH¢3 billion to the assemblies in 2025, financial irregularities increased sharply.

"Government sent GH¢3 billion there. It is not okay to just send the monies there," she said.

She pointed to a significant rise in audit infractions, saying they increased from between GH¢18 million and GH¢21 million in 2024 to GH¢134 million.

"For the first time we've sent this amount of money to the district assemblies, but for the first time we've also seen a rather huge escalation of auditing infractions," she noted.

Osei Asare said that government must strengthen financial management systems and internal controls within the assemblies to ensure public funds are properly utilised.

"You don't just send the money, but then you also strengthen the systems that they use to spend the monies. Maybe that is why you are not seeing the effects that you want to see on the ground."

She also questioned whether district assemblies were using funds allocated for sanitation as intended, particularly in Greater Accra, where flooding remains a recurring challenge.

"Go to the district assemblies and ask them. You mentioned the fact that they should use a percentage for sanitation. Ask them whether the sanitation component is being used, especially in Greater Accra where we saw a huge surge in the flooding issues."

Osei Asare said government should judge the success of its economic policies by their impact on ordinary Ghanaians rather than by budget figures alone.

"Go to the markets, ask the market women, ask people who really feel it and ask them whether these numbers that you are talking about are having any positive effects in their daily lives."

She said that proper spending means ensuring funds are used for their intended purposes and backed by strong oversight.

"Spending in the right places means making sure that the monies that have been sent are used for whatever purpose they are supposed to be used for. Before you send this huge amount of money, you also need to strengthen internal controls."

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