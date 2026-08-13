Christian Council condemns assault on handcuffed cleric, calls for calm and lawful action

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) has condemned the assault of a handcuffed Christian cleric at the Police Headquarters in Accra, warning that the actions of a few individuals must not undermine Ghana’s longstanding religious harmony.

In a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, 2026, the Council described the incident as a violation of human dignity and the rule of law and called for the matter to be handled strictly in accordance with the law.

The incident followed the separate arrests of two religious leaders over alleged remarks concerning Prophet Mohammed.

Imam Masud Abdullah, 35, was arrested over a viral video in which he allegedly encouraged violence against persons who speak against the Prophet.

In a separate case, Apostle Daniel Junior Yaw Adjei was arrested over a video containing alleged derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammed.

Tensions escalated after a video emerged showing a Muslim cleric confronting and slapping the handcuffed Apostle Adjei at the Police Headquarters.

A third suspect, identified as Sibamay Zakaria, has since been arrested in connection with the alleged assault.

The CCG condemned both the alleged offensive remarks and the subsequent calls for violence.

“The CCG categorically condemns any purported insults or attacks directed at the Prophet Mohammed, as well as the subsequent incitement to violence by the Muslim cleric,” the Council said.

It urged Christians and Muslims to avoid retaliatory actions, particularly as tensions surrounding the incidents continue to generate reactions online and offline.

“We must not allow the reckless actions of a few individuals to derail this hard-won religious harmony,” the statement said.

The Council called on both religious communities to exercise “immediate maximum restraint” and allow state institutions to investigate and prosecute any offences.

The CCG urged the security services to deal with the cases “dispassionately, swiftly, and strictly according to law”, without being influenced by religion, creed or public sentiment.

“The state must demonstrate that the law applies equally to all,” it said.

The Council referenced Article 21(1)(c) of the 1992 Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion subject to considerations including public order.

It also cited Section 207 of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), which addresses conduct or offensive material intended to provoke a breach of the peace.

The Council further urged the public to refrain from interfering with ongoing investigations.

“Let us allow the state institutions to work without interference,” it said.

The Ghana Police Service has so far arrested three suspects in connection with the incidents.

The Police Professional Standards Bureau has also opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault at the Police Headquarters, including how the breach of custody occurred and whether any police officers were involved.

The Minister for the Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, has directed the Inspector-General of Police to conduct a thorough investigation and identify any personnel who may have facilitated or condoned the incident.

The CCG said Ghana’s peaceful interfaith coexistence had been strengthened over the years through sustained collaboration between Christian and Muslim bodies, including engagements with the Office of the National Chief Imam.

It therefore called on all parties to protect that tradition of religious tolerance while the relevant state institutions work to establish the facts and apply the law.

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