NCPTA demands action against Nyinahin Catholic SHS teacher over alleged student assault

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (NCPTA) has expressed deep shock and outrage following a viral video showing a male teacher assaulting a female student at the Nyinahin Catholic Senior High School in the Ashanti Region.
In a press statement issued today, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, and signed by the General Secretary, Gapson Kofi Raphael, the council strongly condemned the physical abuse, describing the incident as an act of torture that breaks both national laws and institutional codes of conduct.
The suspect has been identified as Eric Buernotey Apaflo, a teacher at the school, located in the Atwima Mponua District of the Ashanti Region. The victim is a female student at the institution.
According to the NCPTA, the footage capturing the teacher beating, punching, and slamming the student constitutes a severe violation of basic human rights and a direct breach of Section 3.8 of the Ghana Education Service (GES) Code of Conduct for Staff.
The council warned that such extreme misconduct amounts to gender-based violence, which leaves the victim exposed to severe physical injury, long-term emotional trauma, absenteeism, and the risk of dropping out of school entirely.
Speaking on behalf of parents nationwide, the General Secretary rejected any attempt to justify the violent display as an act of school discipline.
“Ghana is a country governed by law, not by the jungle. Teachers have a duty of care to maintain discipline and ensure safety, but that duty never extends to violence,” the statement noted.
Demands for Legal Action and Interdiction
As the chief custodians of student and parental welfare across Ghanaian communities, the NCPTA has laid down a four-point directive to ensure justice is served swiftly:
- Immediate Criminal Prosecution: The council has officially directed the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service to launch an immediate criminal investigation, fully document the medical evidence of injuries, and prosecute Mr. Apaflo under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29).
- GES Disciplinary Action: The Ghana Education Service has been urged to interdict the teacher without delay while formal disciplinary proceedings are carried out in line with civil service regulations.
- Parental & Legal Backup: The local PTA Executives at Nyinahin Catholic SHS have been instructed to work closely with Patience Chibu's parents to provide adequate legal and psychological support.
- Systemic Safety Overhaul: The council is demanding that the GES strengthen safeguarding protocols and positive discipline training for teachers nationwide, alongside establishing confidential reporting channels for abused students.
The parent-teacher body reaffirmed its commitment to creating a safe, conducive climate for academic learning and character development across all public and private schools in Ghana.
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