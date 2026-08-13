Agbogbloshie yam traders reject proposed 24-hour market structure

Traders at the Agbogbloshie Yam Market have rejected a government initiative to construct a 24-hour market structure at the market, insisting that the proposal is not what was promised to them ahead of the 2024 general elections.

The traders, speaking at a press conference at Agbogbloshie, said President John Dramani Mahama had promised them that the market would be levelled with gravel and provided with proper drainage gutters to improve trading conditions, rather than being replaced with a new market structure.

According to the traders, the proposed development has created anxiety among sellers who fear losing their established trading locations if the project goes ahead.

Spokesperson for the traders, Mboranam Solomon, said about 946 structures have been marked for demolition.

The uncertainty has affected the health and wellbeing of some traders, with some reportedly suffering serious health complications, including heart attacks, due to the stress and fear surrounding the proposed redevelopment.

The traders are therefore appealing to the government to reconsider the proposed 24-hour market structure and instead fulfil what they say was the commitment made to them before the elections.

They maintained that improving the existing market through levelling, drainage and other basic infrastructure would address their concerns without disrupting their businesses and livelihoods.

The traders have called on the government and relevant authorities to engage them in meaningful consultations before taking any decision on the redevelopment of the Agbogboloshie Yam Market.

Adom Trotro made a stop at the market today.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.