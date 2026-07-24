Opinion

Daily Insight for CEOs: Expanding influence through partnerships

Source: Ernest De-Graft Egyir  
  24 July 2026 9:47am
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Insight.

Influence is a valuable strategic asset. Organisations that cultivate strong partnerships often expand their reach, strengthen credibility, and create new growth opportunities.

CEOs who build trusted networks increase their organisation’s ability to shape outcomes and navigate complex environments.

Partnerships can multiply impact beyond what individual organizations can achieve alone.

Key Strategies:

  1. Build strong external networks.
  2. Strengthen industry relationships.
  3. Participate in collaborative initiatives.
  4. Share expertise and thought leadership.
  5. Pursue mutually beneficial opportunities.

CEO Leadership Actions.

  • Expanded strategic relationship networks.
  • Engaged actively within industry ecosystems.
  • Positioned the organisation as a trusted partner.

Actionable Tip.

Identify one new partnership opportunity that could strengthen your organisation’s influence.

Why This Matters

Strategic partnerships amplify organizational reach, credibility, and long-term success.

About the Author.

Ernest De-Graft Egyir, CEO advisor, Thought Leader, and Founding CEO of Chief Executives Network Ghana, convenes the Ghana CEO Summit and served on Ghana’s Economic Dialogue Planning Committee.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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