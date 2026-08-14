‘Your background does not determine your destiny’ – UG Dean of Student Affairs tells youth

The Dean of Student Affairs at the University of Ghana, Prof. Rosina Kyerematen, has urged young people to develop the courage, resilience and discipline required to translate their dreams and talents into meaningful achievements.

She said having talent and aspirations alone was not enough, stressing that young people must be willing to act, continuously acquire knowledge and persevere through challenges if they are to achieve their full potential.

Prof. Kyerematen made the remarks on Friday, August 14, at the annual Empower Vault Summit held at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana.

The summit is a high-impact leadership and mentorship platform designed to equip young people with the skills, values and mindset needed to succeed in their personal, professional and entrepreneurial lives.

The initiative is organised by Horses and Stables in partnership with the Office of the University of Ghana SRC Vice President.

Addressing participants, Prof. Kyerematen said the diverse talents, abilities and aspirations of young people could become a foundation for exceptional achievement if matched with deliberate action and perseverance.

“Each of you possesses unique talents, abilities, and dreams. The difference between those who merely dream and those who achieve greatness is their courage to act, to learn continuously, and to persevere when challenges arise.”

She encouraged participants not to allow their backgrounds or present circumstances to limit their ambitions, emphasising that personal determination and hard work could significantly influence their future.

“Let this conference inspire you to believe that your background does not determine your destiny. And that with dedication, resilience, and hard work, you can achieve extraordinary things.”

The Dean of Student Affairs also highlighted the importance of the knowledge and relationships young people develop through leadership and mentorship platforms.

According to her, the connections established at such gatherings can expose participants to opportunities that may shape their careers and strengthen their contributions to society.

“The knowledge, skills, and relationships you build here can open doors to new opportunities and help shape your future careers and contributions to society.”

Prof. Kyerematen urged the participants to take personal responsibility for their development by believing in their abilities and taking deliberate steps towards their goals.

She said empowerment must begin with self-belief and be supported by curiosity, courage and an openness to learning.

“Remember that empowerment begins with believing in yourself, in your potential, and in taking deliberate steps towards your goals. Dream big, be curious, be courageous, and be willing to embrace new ideas, challenges, and opportunities.”

The Empower Vault Summit is intended to provide young people across Ghana with clarity of purpose, strong personal values and practical tools for leadership, entrepreneurship and personal development.

Through mentorship, networking and knowledge-sharing, the platform seeks to expose participants to perspectives and experiences that can help them navigate their education, careers and entrepreneurial journeys.

The summit also creates an avenue for young people to interact with leaders and professionals while developing the confidence and skills required to contribute meaningfully to society.

The organisers believe that equipping young people with practical leadership and personal development skills is essential to preparing them to take up greater responsibilities in Ghana's future.

Prof. Kyerematen's message therefore centred on the need for participants to move beyond inspiration and translate what they learn into concrete action.

She urged the young people to remain intentional about their personal growth, embrace challenges as opportunities to learn and pursue their ambitions with resilience and discipline.

The annual summit forms part of efforts by Horses and Stables and the University of Ghana SRC Vice President's office to create platforms that empower young people to develop the mindset, values and competencies required to thrive in an increasingly competitive environment.

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