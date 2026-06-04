“I come from a very privileged and educated background” – Pinkberry, Burger King CEO reveals

Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings (Pinkberry, Icy Cup, Burger King), Dr. Kobbina Tuyee Awuah, has opened up about his upbringing, describing it as one shaped by education, discipline, and strong academic influence.

Speaking on The Career Trail programme aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he revealed that he was raised in a family deeply rooted in academia.

“My background, everybody’s background, is unique. I do come from a quite privileged background,” he said.

“Both of my parents are professors. My dad got his PhD from Cornell University. My mother as well, both have PhDs. My grandfather went to Cambridge,” he continued.

He added that his mother went on to become a Vice-Chancellor, while his father served as Chairman of a university council, further highlighting the strong academic environment he was raised in.

Dr. Awuah further disclosed that he was born in the United States while his parents were pursuing their studies but later moved to Ghana with them when they returned.

“I was born in the States where my parents were getting their PhDs, and then they moved to Ghana, so I came with them. They settled in Kumasi because they were teaching at KNUST,” he shared.

Therefore, he had most of his early education within the KNUST academic environment.

“I did nursery and primary school at KNUST Primary and KNUST Junior Secondary School. Later, I attended Opoku Ware School for his secondary education.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.