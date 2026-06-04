National

“I come from a very privileged and educated background” – Pinkberry, Burger King CEO reveals

Source: Irene Adubea Aning  
  4 June 2026 7:44am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings (Pinkberry, Icy Cup, Burger King), Dr. Kobbina Tuyee Awuah, has opened up about his upbringing, describing it as one shaped by education, discipline, and strong academic influence.

Speaking on The Career Trail programme aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, he revealed that he was raised in a family deeply rooted in academia.

“My background, everybody’s background, is unique. I do come from a quite privileged background,” he said.

“Both of my parents are professors. My dad got his PhD from Cornell University. My mother as well, both have PhDs. My grandfather went to Cambridge,” he continued.

He added that his mother went on to become a Vice-Chancellor, while his father served as Chairman of a university council, further highlighting the strong academic environment he was raised in.

Dr. Awuah further disclosed that he was born in the United States while his parents were pursuing their studies but later moved to Ghana with them when they returned.

“I was born in the States where my parents were getting their PhDs, and then they moved to Ghana, so I came with them. They settled in Kumasi because they were teaching at KNUST,” he shared.

Therefore, he had most of his early education within the KNUST academic environment.

“I did nursery and primary school at KNUST Primary and KNUST Junior Secondary School. Later, I attended Opoku Ware School for his secondary education.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group