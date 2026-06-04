I turned down a NASA opportunity – Pinkberry CEO’s bold career shift

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of Crown Peak Holdings, Dr Kobbina Tuyee Awuah, has revealed a surprising turning point in his academic and professional journey, disclosing that he once declined a NASA-related opportunity despite a long-held dream of pursuing a career in aerospace engineering.
Speaking on The Career Trail programme aired on Joy Learning TV and Joy News, the Pinkberry franchise operator recounted how his passion for space and engineering initially shaped his ambitions from an early age.
“I wanted to work for NASA. It was like a dream for me. So I went to Opoku Ware and pursued Science,” he explained.
According to him, his academic path eventually led him to study engineering in the United States, where he attended Cornell University and later pursued a master’s degree in a combined programme.
“I did my undergraduate and master’s in about five years. Cornell is one of the best engineering schools in the world,” he noted.
Dr. Awuah disclosed that during his studies, he secured an internship opportunity connected to NASA and also worked in advanced research environments, including Brookhaven National Laboratory.
“I actually got an internship with NASA in my third year,” he revealed.
However, he said the experience made him question his long-term direction.
“I think it dawned on me that this was not what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he stated.
He explained that although he had invested years into the dream, he reached a point where he had to reconsider his path, even while facing uncertainty about his next steps.
At that point, he applied for both employment and PhD programmes but eventually chose to enter the workforce.
“So I tried both. I applied for jobs and PhD programmes; I got into a few, but then I decided to work. Right out of school, I got a job, and I was working for an oil company as a petroleum and reliability engineer based in New Jersey. And I ended up travelling to a number of countries, Brazil and Norway,” he recounted.
Latest Stories
-
Nzema chiefs pay courtesy call on Lands Minister Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah
10 minutes
-
Spanish Gastronomic and Trade Exhibition “Taste Spain” returns on June 18
39 minutes
-
Businesses urged to discover new markets, build sustainable brands
49 minutes
-
Free agent Tariq Lamptey resumes training after ACL injury setback
51 minutes
-
Today’s Front pages: Thursday, June 4, 2026
54 minutes
-
‘Interco’ should build networks, not violence – Pinkberry CEO
56 minutes
-
Cedi’s pressure to persist in June 2026; one dollar equals GH¢12.30 at forex bureaus
1 hour
-
Black Stars touch down in USA ahead of 2026 World Cup
1 hour
-
“I come from a very privileged and educated background” – Pinkberry, Burger King CEO reveals
1 hour
-
I turned down a NASA opportunity – Pinkberry CEO’s bold career shift
1 hour
-
Ecobank Group shareholders approve $40m dividend payment as 2025 results confirm strength of GTR strategy
1 hour
-
GSE boss Abena Amoah named chair of ICMA Regional Committee
1 hour
-
They were born with twisted feet. They learned to walk
2 hours
-
Adenta: GNFS ends dramatic rescue operation after building collapse; 4 survivors pulled from rubble
2 hours
-
Government releases 85% of Agriculture Ministry’s 2026 Budget
2 hours