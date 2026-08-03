OmniBSIC tops Ghana’s banks in consumer service quality – GH-CSI Report

OmniBSIC Bank has emerged as Ghana's top-performing bank in consumer service quality, according to the 2025 Ghana Customer Satisfaction Index (GH-CSI) report commissioned by the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG).

The report ranked OmniBSIC Bank first among banks assessed, recording an overall consumer service quality score of 94.4 percent. It was followed by UBA with 93.4 percent, Access Bank at 92.5 percent, Republic Bank at 91.7 percent, while UMB and Fidelity Bank tied at 91.6 percent. Guaranty Trust Bank rounded out the top performers with 91.1 percent.

The findings come at a time when Ghana's banking sector continues to strengthen customer experience following years of digital transformation and post-sector clean-up reforms.

Despite the strong performances by leading banks, the report indicates that overall consumer banking service quality slipped marginally to 88.2 percent in 2025 from 88.9 percent recorded in both 2023 and 2024, suggesting that banks are facing increasing pressure to keep pace with evolving customer expectations.

The annual survey assessed banks across key service quality dimensions, including reliability, responsiveness, assurance, empathy, tangibles and ease of use, providing a broad measure of customers' experiences with their financial institutions.

While OmniBSIC led in overall service quality, UBA emerged as the highest-ranked bank for customer satisfaction, posting a score of 98.7 percent. OmniBSIC Bank and FirstBank Ghana followed with 97.8 percent each, while Guaranty Trust Bank and Consolidated Bank Ghana recorded 96.1 percent and 96 percent, respectively.

The report also found that overall customer satisfaction in the consumer banking sector eased slightly from 93 percent in 2024 to 92 percent in 2025, reinforcing the need for banks to continue investing in customer experience beyond traditional service delivery.

On customer loyalty, Republic Bank topped the rankings with a score of 87.9 percent, followed by Access Bank at 85.7 percent, Ecobank Ghana at 83.2 percent, Consolidated Bank Ghana at 82.7 percent, and Guaranty Trust Bank at 82.5 percent.

The report further showed that more customers are willing to recommend their banks, with the industry's Net Promoter Score improving from 46 percent in 2024 to 52 percent in 2025. OmniBSIC Bank led this category as well, recording the highest customer advocacy score of 78 percent, ahead of Stanbic Bank, UMB, Republic Bank, NIB and Zenith Bank.

The GH-CSI is an annual benchmark of customer experience across Ghana's banking industry. The 2025 edition surveyed 3,300 retail banking customers and 2,200 business banking customers nationwide between November 2025 and January 2026 to assess service quality, customer satisfaction, loyalty and customers' willingness to recommend their banks.

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