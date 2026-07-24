Samsung introduces 2 new products into Ghanaian market

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. unveiled the new Galaxy Z series, its most complete lineup yet, designed to expand foldables to a wider audience.

The lineup introduces Galaxy Z Fold8, a fresh and exciting form factor that provides a new kind of foldable experience built around the way people explore, discover and immerse themselves in their favorite content.

The lineup also includes Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, which brings Galaxy’s renowned Ultra standard to foldables with maximum productivity and content creation in a larger workspace. Galaxy Z Flip8 — the sleekest one yet — was built for expression and quick interaction on the go.

Built on seven generations of foldable innovation and consumer insight, the new Galaxy Z series gives users more choice than ever, with three distinct experiences engineered to fit different needs.

Galaxy AI has been optimised for each of these form factors. Across the lineup, every insight feels more actionable and every action feels more connected. Multitasking is easier on the larger screens of Galaxy Z Fold8 and Fold8 Ultra, while Flip8’s AI-native Flex Window keeps relevant information and shortcuts within reach.

And with partner AI experiences such as Gemini Intelligence, Galaxy gives users even more ways to get things done in fewer steps — with transparency, privacy and user control built in.

Chief Executive Officer, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics, TM Roh, mentioned during the global televised launch that Artificial Intelligence is becoming the central point of everyday life hence the need to build on that.

“As AI becomes more agentic, mobile devices will become the most personal entry point to experiences that understand and adapt to each user,” said. “By setting a new standard for foldables, we are once again advancing the premium mobile experience and opening the next era of intelligence to more people.”

After the introduction to the Ghanaian Android Lovers, Head of Consumer Electronics at Samsung Ghana, Tracy Kyei assures that consumers will have the best mobile device experience ever in the new range of products. All models are available in Graphite and Cream, with Violet Shadow exclusive to Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Lavender to Galaxy Z FFold8.

The new Galaxy Z series will bring the benefits of advanced AI closer to users’ daily lives by providing a 6-month free trial of Google AI Pro, including 5 TB of cloud storage — equivalent to GHS 290 per month. With the expanded access to Google’s most capable AI models, users can boost their productivity and creativity on the foldable screen anytime they want.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.